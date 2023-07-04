Talina Fernández’s son breaks his silence after his mother’s death.

Coco Levy is devastated by Talina Fernández’s death.

He says that he still feels her spirit with him. Coco Levy is devastated by Talina Fernández’s death. On June 28, all of Mexico mourned journalist Talina Fernández, who died after suffering complications from leukemia. Her son Coco Levy has resurfaced after the tragedy, confirming suspicions about how he’s suffering since his mother’s death. Talina’s son is heartbroken at the arrival of his mother’s ashes Talina Fernández’s son Coco Levy spoke to Despierta América just after the urn containing his late mother’s ashes was delivered. Shocked and still sad, the son of the famous journalist gave an interview about what he’s going through. «She is with me at all times, in my heart, you have to understand a little that this starting process is part of life, and that all of us who are here are going to get there,» Talina’s son said tearfully.

Coco Levy is devastated by Talina Fernández’s death Levy also revealed where they hope to place his mother’s ashes and some other details. «She’s going to be there with us in the center of the house, because all the people in this house love her,» he said. «She will be here in the center of the house so that everyone can talk a little with her, I have been hugging her since she arrived. I wish her to be with Mariana and with the people who loved her so much,» he added.

Coco claims to be concerned about the well-being of Mariana Levy’s daughter On the other hand, Coco Levy said that he is worried about María, Talina’s granddaughter and Mariana Levy’s daughter. «We all care about Maria and she will have our full support,» he revealed. «I want to say that Maria is a very powerful woman, she is the heir to the power of her mother and my mother. She does know how to cry, she knows how to get ahead, it will be very difficult for her, as well as for all of us,» Coco commented, not before revealing a paranormal incident.

Coco Levy says his mother’s spirit is still with him The son of the famous presenter announced that the day of Talina Fernández’s wake, an incident occurred that made him think that his mother’s spirit is still haunting the house. «I heard that someone climbed on the roof to smoke, first of all, what my mother liked the most was to smoke, there was no one who had climbed on the roof,» he said. «What I can tell you is that my mom was always magical and majestic.»