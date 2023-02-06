Did El Chapo’s son Edgar Guzmán López have an autopsy?

Edgar Guzmán López was brutally murdered on May 8, 2008.

El Chapo Guzmán’s was shot with 500 bullets.

Did El Chapo’s son have an autopsy?

A couple of days before Mother’s Day was celebrated throughout Mexico, Edgar Guzmán López, the eldest son of Joaquín, “El Chapo”, Guzmán, was cruelly murdered after being hit with a hail of bullets. Everything seems to indicate that his murder was settling a score. Currently, El Chapo is serving a life sentence plus 30 years in a United States prison.

As infobae reported at the time, the young man’s power extended to the Sinaloa Cartel, a Mexican criminal organization dedicated to drug trafficking and different criminal activities, which is considered one of the most dangerous in the world. It is said that all the flowers available on that day were used at Edgar Guzmán López’s funeral.

Edgar Guzmán López was shot point blank

Edgar Guzmán López was out for a walk in a shopping center in Culiacán, Sinaloa, when armed men approached him and shot him at point-blank range. To this day, it is claimed that the young man was shot more than 500 times, leaving his body practically unrecognizable. His cousin César Ariel Loera and Arturo Meza Cázares, son of Blanca Margarita Cázares, were also killed in the attack.

Frida Munoz Roman, widow of El Chapo's son, announced at the time that the people who killed her husband were hitmen for the Beltrán Leyva. She identified her husband's body. He left behind a little girl who was barely two years old.