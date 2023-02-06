Did El Chapo’s son Edgar Guzmán López have an autopsy?
Edgar Guzmán López was brutally murdered on May 8, 2008. El Chapo Guzmán's was shot with 500 bullets. Did El Chapo's son have an autopsy?
A couple of days before Mother’s Day was celebrated throughout Mexico, Edgar Guzmán López, the eldest son of Joaquín, “El Chapo”, Guzmán, was cruelly murdered after being hit with a hail of bullets. Everything seems to indicate that his murder was settling a score. Currently, El Chapo is serving a life sentence plus 30 years in a United States prison.
As infobae reported at the time, the young man’s power extended to the Sinaloa Cartel, a Mexican criminal organization dedicated to drug trafficking and different criminal activities, which is considered one of the most dangerous in the world. It is said that all the flowers available on that day were used at Edgar Guzmán López’s funeral.
Edgar Guzmán López was shot point blank
Edgar Guzmán López was out for a walk in a shopping center in Culiacán, Sinaloa, when armed men approached him and shot him at point-blank range. To this day, it is claimed that the young man was shot more than 500 times, leaving his body practically unrecognizable. His cousin César Ariel Loera and Arturo Meza Cázares, son of Blanca Margarita Cázares, were also killed in the attack.
Frida Munoz Roman, widow of El Chapo’s son, announced at the time that the people who killed her husband were hitmen for the Beltrán Leyva. She identified her husband’s body. He left behind a little girl who was barely two years old. Filed As: Edgar Guzmán López’s autopsy
Edgar Guzmán López’s mother said that it was not his fault that he was the son of a drug trafficker
Infobae also reported that Edgar Guzmán López’s mother, Griselda López Pérez, said of her son: “It’s not his fault being the son of El Chapo.” She also said she was tired of her children being labeled drug traffickers.
Joaquín Guzmán married Griselda in the mid-eighties. She was also known as Karla Pérez Rojo. Few remember that she was arrested in 2010, just a couple of years after her son’s murder, though she was released. Filed As: Edgar Guzmán López’s autopsy
The expert services of the PGR carried out Edgar Guzmán López’s autopsy
According to Noroeste, members of the expert services of the Attorney General’s Office were in charge of performing the autopsy on El Chapo’s son, Edgar Guzmán López who, at that time, was allegedly the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.
After the autopsy was performed on Edgar and his companions César Ariel Loera and Arturo Meza Cázares, his body was handed over to his family and later transferred to a well-known funeral home in Culiacán, Sinaloa.