Images of Ovidio Guzmán’s bodyguards come out after his arrest (PHOTOS)
Ovidio Guzmán's bodyguards are being talked about after his arrest. The truth about his security team. Photos of Ovidio Guzmán's bodyguards come to light.
After Ovidio ‘El Ratón’ Guzmán’s arrest on Thursday, January 5, much has been said about the operation that led to his capture in the Jesús María neighborhood of Culiacán, Sinaloa. However, recently the culprits in the capture of El Chapo’s son have been pointed out, with his own bodyguards being implicated.
The mobilization of the Armed Forces during Guzmán’s arrest in Culiacán, Sinaloa, ended with a death toll of 29. Ten of them belonging to the army, including a colonel and 19 were members of criminal organizations the wreaked havoc on the city.
Ovidio Guzmán was arrested after his bodyguards made a mistake
In the early hours of Thursday, January 5, Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest was reported. Videos and photos immediately began to flood social media showing the scenes taking place in Culiacán. Residents of the city experienced days of terror with fires and shootings.
After Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest, due to a mistake by his bodyguards, he was admitted to the number one Federal Center for Social Re-adaptation of the Altiplano, located in the State of Mexico, known as the Almoloya prison. It’s same prison that once held his father, El Chapo Guzmán.
Ovidio Guzmán’s bodyguards made a mistake
The evident failure of Ovidio Guzmán’s bodyguards was exposed on January 5 after his arrest in the Jesús María neighborhood of Culiacán, Sinaloa. The security team which was in charge of protecting Ovidio Guzmán is called Los Ninis. They operate under the leadership of Néstor ‘El Nini’ Isidro Pérez Salas.
According to El Financiero, El Nini is the head of security for Los Chapitos. The group is led by another of El Chapo’s sons, Archivaldo Iván Guzmán Salazar. This group was in charge of protecting Ovidio Guzmán, but they failed and he was arrested.
Images of Ovidio Guzmán’s capture
After Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest, images of the place where he was apprehended began to circulate. Social media users shared photos and videos of Jesús María after the confrontation between the army and criminal groups.
In the same way, images of the conditions of the house where the capo was captured began to circulate. From bullet holes in doors and trucks, to the place where bodies fell after being shot in the confrontation.
What Ovidio Guzmán’s bodyguards look like
Along with the images of Jesús María after the attack, photos of his bodyguards also came to light. After failing to protect Ovidio Guzmán on Thursday, January 5, his bodyguards ended up in custody.
In the photographs we can see members of the army subduing members of the criminal group and confiscating weapons that they had in their possession. You can also see what happened to the vehicles in the area.