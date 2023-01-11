Ovidio Guzmán’s bodyguards are being talked about after his arrest.

The truth about his security team.

Photos of Ovidio Guzmán’s bodyguards come to light.

After Ovidio ‘El Ratón’ Guzmán’s arrest on Thursday, January 5, much has been said about the operation that led to his capture in the Jesús María neighborhood of Culiacán, Sinaloa. However, recently the culprits in the capture of El Chapo’s son have been pointed out, with his own bodyguards being implicated.

The mobilization of the Armed Forces during Guzmán’s arrest in Culiacán, Sinaloa, ended with a death toll of 29. Ten of them belonging to the army, including a colonel and 19 were members of criminal organizations the wreaked havoc on the city.

Ovidio Guzmán was arrested after his bodyguards made a mistake

In the early hours of Thursday, January 5, Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest was reported. Videos and photos immediately began to flood social media showing the scenes taking place in Culiacán. Residents of the city experienced days of terror with fires and shootings.

After Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest, due to a mistake by his bodyguards, he was admitted to the number one Federal Center for Social Re-adaptation of the Altiplano, located in the State of Mexico, known as the Almoloya prison. It’s same prison that once held his father, El Chapo Guzmán.