La Abuelita de México: Details of Sarita García’s tragic death
Actress Sarita García died at the age of 85. She's known as La Abuelita de México. She became the image of a popular brand of Mexican chocolate.
Sara García Hidalgo, or Sarita García, was known in the media as La Abuelita de México or La Abuelita del Cine Nacional. She was a successful Mexican actress and comedian, however her life was not always happy.
Sarita García was already playing elderly characters when she was just 40 years old, which would soon lead to her becoming known has the grandma of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema. The image of her as a grandmother was even immortalized by a popular brand of Mexican chocolate.
Who was Sarita Garcia?
Born on September 8, 1895, in Orizaba, Sara García Hidalgo or Sarita García, was an actress who tended towards comedy. She distinguished herself for her granny roles, even at a young age. Despite focusing on a comedy-oriented career, her life was overshadowed by tragedy.
Sarita had ten siblings and by the early 1900s she became an orphan. Her father contracted typhus and died, unfortunately, her mother was also infected and died months later, leaving Garcia an orphan at an early age.
Sarita’s first film role
After being orphaned at such an early age, she grew up in the Colegio de las Vizcaínas, from which she emerged as a governess and drawing teacher. However, her life would change when she had the opportunity to pursue a film career. She debuted in 1917 in the film En defensa propia.
That role opened the doors to the world of cinema and theater, where she met actor Fernando Ibáñez, whom she married. They had a daughter, María Fernanda Ibáñez. However, life is not always easy and her marriage ended after countless infidelities. But the worst loss was the death of her daughter.
Sarita García became the face of a chocolate brand
During her career as an actress, she got roles that earned her fame as “The Granny of National Cinema” and she even “adopted” Pedro Infante as her grandson. Despite her accomplishments and successes, Garcia was never the same after losing her only daughter in 1940 to typhoid fever.
Despite the pain, Sarita continued working and in 1973 she became the image of a popular Mexican chocolate brand, which immortalized her for several generations. She passed away a few years later.
How did Sarita García die?
Sarita García died on November 21, 1980. Days before her death, the actress suffered a severe fall that sent her to the hospital. She had severe spinal damage, however, she was able to return home. Sadly, her peace did not last long, since days later she returned to the hospital without knowing that she wouldn’t come out alive.
Sarita García returned to the hospital for pneumonia. However during her stay she suffered respiratory arrest and died, according to Radio Formula.