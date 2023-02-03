La Abuelita de México: Details of Sarita García’s tragic death

Actress Sarita García died at the age of 85.

She’s known as La Abuelita de México.

She became the image of a popular brand of Mexican chocolate.

Sara García Hidalgo, or Sarita García, was known in the media as La Abuelita de México or La Abuelita del Cine Nacional. She was a successful Mexican actress and comedian, however her life was not always happy.

Sarita García was already playing elderly characters when she was just 40 years old, which would soon lead to her becoming known has the grandma of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema. The image of her as a grandmother was even immortalized by a popular brand of Mexican chocolate.

Who was Sarita Garcia?

Born on September 8, 1895, in Orizaba, Sara García Hidalgo or Sarita García, was an actress who tended towards comedy. She distinguished herself for her granny roles, even at a young age. Despite focusing on a comedy-oriented career, her life was overshadowed by tragedy.

Sarita had ten siblings and by the early 1900s she became an orphan. Her father contracted typhus and died, unfortunately, her mother was also infected and died months later, leaving Garcia an orphan at an early age.