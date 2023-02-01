The tragic death of beloved comedian Don Ramón Valdés

The beloved Mexican comedian is still remembered by fans.

Fans wonder how Ramón Valdés died.

He never stopped smiling. Ramón Valdés’ incredible talent, charisma and unique joy led him to conquer the hearts of millions around the world through television. However, there are still questions regarding his death: Was an autopsy performed on Don Ramón Valdés after he died from cancer? The renowned Mexican actor and comedian Ramón Antonio Gómez de Valdés y Castillo, known in the entertainment industry as Ramón Valdés, appeared in various series and films in Mexico. But it was his role as Don Ramón in the series El Chavo del Ocho that allowed him to become one of the greatest. A Mexican television icon According to A 24, the renowned actor died on August 9, 1988, at the age of 64, due to stomach cancer. Many believe this was due to his addiction to tobacco. For many, his death was a surprise, but many others expected the disease would consume the actor. At present, there are still questions surrounding his death from new fans or those who recently discovered his work through reruns.

Was an autopsy performed on Ramón Valdés after he died of cancer? One of the main questions about Ramón Valdés’ death is whether an autopsy or forensic examination was carried out to confirm the cause of death that family members, co-workers and close friends gave to the media at the time. There is no public record that confirms whether an autopsy or a detailed medical examination was performed on his body in order to find out more details such as illness or physical injury.

His cancer was not curable Nevertheless, depor reports that the last known detail about Don Ramón’s health is that he underwent stomach surgery to reduce it by one third, but it was discovered that the cancer had already metastasized to his spinal cord. Unfortunately, nothing could be done and Don Ramón received limited hospice care for the next three years of his life. And after two weeks of being sedated to avoid pain, the beloved actor passed away at the Santa Elena Hospital in Mexico City.

Ramón Valdés’ grandson shared one of the last images of the comedian A couple of years ago, an image that his grandson, Miguel, shared became popular as it showed an intimate moment with his grandfather in his last days. In the image, the actor is seen in the hospital wearing a robe, smiling and giving a thumbs up surrounded by friends and family. “Monchito died 31 years ago today, as you can see in this photo, even with terminal cancer he kept smiling, he kept joking and making people around him happy, this beautiful character made people like you love him to date, and it is only thanks to you that he is still alive every time we turn on the TV,” the proud grandson wrote, according to infobae.