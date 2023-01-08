Surprising details of Marilyn Monroe’s autopsy are revealed (PHOTOS)
Details resurface 60 years after Marilyn Monroe's death. Images of her autopsy are leaked. Was her death a suicide or a conspiracy?
- Details resurface 60 years after Marilyn Monroe’s death.
- Images of her autopsy are leaked.
- Was her death a suicide or a conspiracy?
Without a doubt, Marilyn Monroe is a legend in the entertainment industry. However, her sudden death still shocks millions. Now surprising details of Marilyn Monroe’s autopsy are revealed.
The world said goodbye to the unforgettable and iconic Marilyn Monroe 60 years ago, yet she is still nearly as present as she was then. The life of this great Hollywood star and her unexpected death captured the world’s attention.
Surprising details of Marilyn Monroe’s autopsy revealed
Monroe was 36 years old when she died. August 4, 1962 is undoubtedly a date that remains in the minds of her close friends, fans and millions around the world who, even now, still have questions about her death.
What could confirm suspicions or open up a world of possibilities are the revelation of the results of her autopsy. After it was made public, there were even more questions about whether Marilyn Monroe’s death was a suicide or someone was behind it.
There were no signs of violence on Monroe’s body
Esquire reports that the autopsy was performed on the day she died by Thomas T. Nagucci, who later became a well-known coroner for other renowned stars. At that time he was only an associate coroner.
The results showed that there were no signs of violence in Monroe’s body. There were also no signs of needle marks anywhere on her body. Samples were taken from the actress’s mouth, anus, brain, blood, urine, genitalia, and stomach contents.
“It was a voluntary or accidental suicide”
According to RTVE, it was also determined that blood tests showed 8.0 mg of chloral hydrate in her liver and 13.0 mg of pentobarbital (Nembutal), definitely fatal doses of both substances. The official report suggests that it was a voluntary or accidental suicide, but others believe that Marilyn Monroe was murdered.
The reason many may still wonder how the actress ingested a fatal dose of barbiturates in such a specific way is because there are only three options: orally, by injection, or through the colon.
Marilyn Monroe: Suicide or conspiracy?
Esquire points out that the possibility she was injected has been disproven since there were no needle marks on her body. If the drugs had been injected, she would have died quickly.
Finally, some followers of the case pointed out that Marilyn had been killing herself for a long time and that she had been consuming the drugs over time. However, this is only speculation.