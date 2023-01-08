Surprising details of Marilyn Monroe’s autopsy are revealed (PHOTOS)

Details resurface 60 years after Marilyn Monroe’s death.

Images of her autopsy are leaked.

Was her death a suicide or a conspiracy?

Without a doubt, Marilyn Monroe is a legend in the entertainment industry. However, her sudden death still shocks millions. Now surprising details of Marilyn Monroe’s autopsy are revealed.

The world said goodbye to the unforgettable and iconic Marilyn Monroe 60 years ago, yet she is still nearly as present as she was then. The life of this great Hollywood star and her unexpected death captured the world’s attention.

Surprising details of Marilyn Monroe’s autopsy revealed

Monroe was 36 years old when she died. August 4, 1962 is undoubtedly a date that remains in the minds of her close friends, fans and millions around the world who, even now, still have questions about her death.

What could confirm suspicions or open up a world of possibilities are the revelation of the results of her autopsy. After it was made public, there were even more questions about whether Marilyn Monroe’s death was a suicide or someone was behind it.