The alleged perpetrators of the murders of the Tirado brothers are arrested.

How the events happened.

In Mexico, violence and insecurity are everyday issues. However, this past weekend another terrible tragedy took place — the murder of two brothers, the details of which are quite heartbreaking.

Andrés and Jorge Enrique Tirado Díaz de León were found in a house in the Roma neighborhood of Cuauhtémoc in Mexico City. Both were identified along with their uncle José González, who was also killed. All three had their hands tied and tape wrapped around their heads.

Milenio reported that the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office announced that the a property dispute is the main line of investigation that is being followed for the disappearance and murder of the brothers Andrés and Jorge Enrique Tirado Díaz de León.

"The Public Ministry of the Territorial Investigation Prosecutor in Cuauhtémoc received a complaint on Sunday morning for the crime of dispossession, in relation to the property where the victims were found as well as the detainees, which is why it is one of the main lines of investigation on the triple homicide, as well as the deprivation of liberty to which the elderly woman was subjected," reported Ulises Lara.