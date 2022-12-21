More details about the murder of the Tirado brothers and their uncle are revealed (PHOTOS)
Chilling new details come to light! The alleged perpetrators of the murders of the Tirado brothers are arrested. How the events happened.
In Mexico, violence and insecurity are everyday issues. However, this past weekend another terrible tragedy took place — the murder of two brothers, the details of which are quite heartbreaking.
Andrés and Jorge Enrique Tirado Díaz de León were found in a house in the Roma neighborhood of Cuauhtémoc in Mexico City. Both were identified along with their uncle José González, who was also killed. All three had their hands tied and tape wrapped around their heads.
MORE DETAILS ABOUT THE MURDER ARE REVEALED
Milenio reported that the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office announced that the a property dispute is the main line of investigation that is being followed for the disappearance and murder of the brothers Andrés and Jorge Enrique Tirado Díaz de León.
"The Public Ministry of the Territorial Investigation Prosecutor in Cuauhtémoc received a complaint on Sunday morning for the crime of dispossession, in relation to the property where the victims were found as well as the detainees, which is why it is one of the main lines of investigation on the triple homicide, as well as the deprivation of liberty to which the elderly woman was subjected," reported Ulises Lara.
A man and a woman who were in the building are arrested
The prosecution received the report about the disappearance of two young people that corresponded to the details of the murder of Andrés and Jorge, since they were last seen on December 16, and an investigation folder would have been opened immediately.
The brothers, with the last name, Tirado Díaz de León were found dead along with their uncle. The two men had been reported missing, Milenio said. In addition, a woman and a man were found in that house and were immediately taken to the Mexican Secretary of Security for questioning about their possible participation in the incident.
WHO ARE THE SUSPECTS?
Mrs. Blanca Hilda ‘N’, is accused of planning the murders, helped by her daughter Sally Mechaella ‘N’ and her son-in-law Azuher ‘N’, who also lived in the same house as the victims. The property was divided into two floors, but the dispute was over possession of the whole house.
This is what happened
The police reported that Blanca Hilda, her daughter and son-in-law had allowed those responsible for killing Andrés, Jorge Enrique and José to enter the home armed. They tied their hands and feet right there, they put tape on their heads, kidnapped them for two days and then killed them.