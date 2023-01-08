Mysterious list that predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death reveals which celebrities will die in 2023
A list that predicted Queen Elizabeth II's death reveals who will pass in 2023. The Death List says these celebrities will die in 2023.
- A list that predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death reveals who will pass in 2023.
- The Death List says these celebrities will die in 2023.
- Does the celebrity curse continue?
Without a doubt, show business suffered significant losses in 2022. Many deaths and heartbreaking events affected celebrities, among them was the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, which shocked the entire world.
Now, the mysterious list that predicted the death of England’s the longest-reigning monarch has revealed which celebrities are likely to die in 2023. The year is just beginning and tragedies are already happening.
The Death List reveals which celebrities will die in 2023
Among the many sites that predict what the future holds, The Death List stands out. It’s a mysterious site that predicts the top 50 world-famous stars who are likely to die in the next 12 months. The site has made many correct predictions.
Now, the names of the celebrities who are in danger of dying in 2023 have been revealed. The first star on the list is beloved rock singer Tina Turner who is currently 89 years old. Let’s remember that on December 9, her son Ronnie died. Filed Under: Celebrities who will die in 2023
Yoko Ono is among the celebrities who could die this year
Tina Turner is not the only musician in danger, because the next star on the list is Yoko Ono, who is the widow of former Beatle John Lennon. She is currently 90 years old. It is important to note that the list does not predict how the celebs will die, according to People en Español.
Those are two of the celebrities in the Death List for 2023, but it has also been speculated that the great actor Andrés García could die this year due to his poor health and the frequent hospitalizations. The soap opera star himself, has said he doesn’t expect to make it through the year, according to El Tiempo. Filed Under: Celebrities who will die in 2023
The famous list has hit 12 deaths of the 50 celebrities that have been written
The Death List has achieved great popularity after more than one of its predictions have come true, Queen Elizabeth being the most recent. Now two of the most internationally known stars are at the top of the list.
People En Español shared that the list can only have 25 candidates who can reappear on the list for a consecutive year. The Death List was correct about 12 of the 50 famous people it named in 2021, now it only remains to wait for the predictions be fulfilled. Filed Under: Celebrities who will die in 2023