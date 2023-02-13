A member of the hip-hop trio De La Soul died on Sunday.

David Jolicoeur was also known as “Trugoy the Dove”.

He had battled heart disease.

The world of music continues get more bad news. David Jolicoeur, who was one-third of the hip-hop trio, De La Soul which formed in 1988, has died.

Rolling Stone magazine was the first to confirm David Jolicoeur’s tragic death. He was also known as “Trugoy the Dove”. Trugoy’s fans remember him with great affection on social media. The cause of his death has not been confirmed but he had health problems in the past.

De La Soul’s Trugoy the Dove died Sunday

On Sunday February 12, Trugoy the Dove from the iconic trio De La Soul passed away, according to Rolling Stone magazine, which was the first to announce the news.

One of Trugoy’s reps reported the sad news to the media. So far the artist’s family is keeping the details private.