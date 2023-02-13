De La Soul’s David Jolicoeur dies at 54
A member of the hip-hop trio De La Soul died on Sunday. David Jolicoeur was also known as "Trugoy the Dove". He had battled heart disease.
The world of music continues get more bad news. David Jolicoeur, who was one-third of the hip-hop trio, De La Soul which formed in 1988, has died.
Rolling Stone magazine was the first to confirm David Jolicoeur’s tragic death. He was also known as “Trugoy the Dove”. Trugoy’s fans remember him with great affection on social media. The cause of his death has not been confirmed but he had health problems in the past.
On Sunday February 12, Trugoy the Dove from the iconic trio De La Soul passed away, according to Rolling Stone magazine, which was the first to announce the news.
One of Trugoy’s reps reported the sad news to the media. So far the artist’s family is keeping the details private.
David Jolicoeur’s cause of death is unknown
Trugoy the Dove’s representative has not shared more information so his cause of death is unknown at this time.
Trugoy the Dove formed De La Soul together with Posdnuos and Maseo. All three grew up in the Amityville area of Long Island, New York. After catching the attention of local producer Prince Paul, De La Soul released their first album, 3 Feet High and Rising in 1989.
Trugoy was had congestive heart failure
Although his official cause of death is unknown, Trugoy the Dove had been open about his struggles with congestive heart failure.
Trugoy had been speaking publicly about his health and battling congestive heart failure. However, in 2008 when he released a new music video, he said his illness that had kept him from performing on stage
Fans say goodbye to Trugoy
Social media users dedicated some emotional words to the De La Soul artist on Twitter where they affirmed that it was a great loss for the music industry just a few months into 2023.
De La Soul is known for hits like The Memory of… US, Eye Know, All Good, Drown and Pain. The band that was founded in 1988 lost a legendary performer.