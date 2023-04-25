Former Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman dies.

He had a long battle with cancer.

Tributes for the TV star pour in. Len Goodman dies. The entertainment world is in mourning after the death of a popular face on British and US television, who has gone to a better place at the age of 78. A beloved judge from the popular show, Dancing With the Stars, has left us. CNN reported the news about Len Goodman’s tragic death. He passed away on Saturday, April 22, in a hospice in Kent, England after a long battle with bone cancer. Former Dancing With the Stars judge Len Goodman dies at 78

Len Goodman dies after long battle with cancer BBC Director General Tim Davie recalled the former dancer as a “wonderful and warm entertainer who was adored by millions.” He added that, “He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family. Len was at the very heart of Strictly’s success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family.”

Condolences immediately poured in Current Dancing With the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli, took to social media to pay tribute to Len Goodman, “Hart [sic] broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom LEGEND #LenGoodman passed away I will treasure the memories of our adventures @bbcstrictly @officialdwts there will never be anyone like you you will always be my perfect 10.” Apart from his career in dance and television, Goodman also wrote several books such as Better Late than Never: from Barrow Boy to Ballroom, Dancing Around Britain and Lost London, in addition to his autobiography in 2009.