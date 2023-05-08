Clara Chía takes over Shakira’s mansion
Piqué's girlfriend Clara Chía is the new lady of the manor.Has she taken over Shakira's mansion? The Colombian singer is happy in Miami.
- Piqué’s girlfriend Clara Chía is the new lady of the manor.
- Has she taken over Shakira’s mansion?
- The Colombian singer is happy in Miami.
What a scandal! Clara Chía remains silent amid the ongoing controversy between her boyfriend Gerard Piqué and Shakira. However, this does not prevent her from doing things that people see as direct messages to the Colombian singer.
Despite the criticism and rumors that circulate about their relationship, the public relations specialist and former soccer player continue with their lives, even with questions about Clara Chía’s sexuality or whether she’s undergoing psychological treatment to deal with media pressure.
Piqué can’t see his children?
Gerard Piqué’s first visit to Miami to see his children after Shakira moved to the United States has passed. In that first meeting, the ex-soccer player stayed in a luxury hotel with his little ones Milan and Sasha.
And, although the custody agreement between the famous exes entitles Shakira to 20 days a month and Piqué to 10, when the children are on vacation, that situation changes completely. In that case, the singer gets them for 30% of the time, and the former Barcelona defender gets them for 70%.
Clara can’t stand Shakira
A few days ago, the hurtful way Clara Chía and her circle of friends refer the Colombian singer was revealed. Now, Piqué’s girlfriend throws another dart at Shakira, posting gorgeous photographs inside Shakira’s old house in Barcelona.
Clara Chía expertly made Sasha and Milan’s father fall in love with her, even more so during an extremely difficult time for him in his relationship with Shakira. She also won over Piqué’s parents.
Clara Chía in Shakira’s old house
The Spanish press has pointed out that, the photos show Clara Chía in the Piqué-Mebarak family home. She’s sitting on the terrace, not the balcony where Shakira had placed a witch facing her in-laws’ house.
This can be confirmed by looking at the wooden table that appears in the images. This also indicates, the home has not been refurnished since Shakira left.
Clara Chía: The lady of the house
“Dazzled and amazed by these photos. Without the focus of the paparazzi and in her most intimate intimacy. The most beautiful Clara that has ever been seen, without a doubt,” says the description of the photos posted by fan account ClaGerFans.
The young PR student poses happily before the camera that, could even be held by Gerard Piqué. Does she already feel like the lady of the Colombian singer’s former house?