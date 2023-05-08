Clara Chía takes over Shakira’s mansion

Piqué’s girlfriend Clara Chía is the new lady of the manor.

Has she taken over Shakira’s mansion?

The Colombian singer is happy in Miami.

What a scandal! Clara Chía remains silent amid the ongoing controversy between her boyfriend Gerard Piqué and Shakira. However, this does not prevent her from doing things that people see as direct messages to the Colombian singer.

Despite the criticism and rumors that circulate about their relationship, the public relations specialist and former soccer player continue with their lives, even with questions about Clara Chía’s sexuality or whether she’s undergoing psychological treatment to deal with media pressure.

Piqué can’t see his children?

Gerard Piqué’s first visit to Miami to see his children after Shakira moved to the United States has passed. In that first meeting, the ex-soccer player stayed in a luxury hotel with his little ones Milan and Sasha.

And, although the custody agreement between the famous exes entitles Shakira to 20 days a month and Piqué to 10, when the children are on vacation, that situation changes completely. In that case, the singer gets them for 30% of the time, and the former Barcelona defender gets them for 70%.