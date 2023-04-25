Shakira is caught getting a warm welcome from a fellow celeb in Miami (PHOTOS)

Shakira looks happy after landing in Miami.

The singer is settling in to her old home there.

She’s given a warm welcome by fellow celebrities.

Shakira seems more than happy with her return to Miami after leaving more than 10 years ago. Because of her relationship with Gerard Piqué, the Colombian singer moved to Spain. Now that they’ve split she’s back.

The Waka Waka singer is celebrating and having an incredible time after her arrival in Miami with her children Milan and Sasha. Various musicians, producers and other stars have welcomed her with open arms.

Shakira looks happy as she arrives in Miami

Two weeks ago Shakira landed in the beautiful, warm city of Miami, Florida, where she will live with her children Sasha and Milan in a gorgeous mansion. The singer was in the audience yesterday at a Juan Luis Guerra concert.

Our beloved Shaki offered a few words of admiration for her colleague Juan Luis Guerra: “What luck and what a luxury to be able to listen live to Juan Luis Guerra, my spiritual brother and one of the artists who has filled so many moments of my life and the lives of my people the most,” she wrote on Instagram.