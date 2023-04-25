Shakira is caught getting a warm welcome from a fellow celeb in Miami (PHOTOS)
Shakira looks happy after landing in Miami. The singer is settling in to her old home there. She's given a warm welcome by fellow celebrities.
Shakira seems more than happy with her return to Miami after leaving more than 10 years ago. Because of her relationship with Gerard Piqué, the Colombian singer moved to Spain. Now that they’ve split she’s back.
The Waka Waka singer is celebrating and having an incredible time after her arrival in Miami with her children Milan and Sasha. Various musicians, producers and other stars have welcomed her with open arms.
Two weeks ago Shakira landed in the beautiful, warm city of Miami, Florida, where she will live with her children Sasha and Milan in a gorgeous mansion. The singer was in the audience yesterday at a Juan Luis Guerra concert.
Our beloved Shaki offered a few words of admiration for her colleague Juan Luis Guerra: “What luck and what a luxury to be able to listen live to Juan Luis Guerra, my spiritual brother and one of the artists who has filled so many moments of my life and the lives of my people the most,” she wrote on Instagram.
Shakira reunites with her famous friends
The Loba and Si Te Vas singer has had the best time in Miami, where she had an emotional encounter with several well-known personalities such as Lili Estefan and producer and musician Emilio Estefan.
Someone captured the emotional meeting that Shakira had with famous producer Emilio Estefan, who she ran into unexpectedly. They were photographed embracing each other.
“We love you always, Shak”
“Reuniting with the family,” Shakira wrote on Instagram, while Emilio Estefan wrote: “Meeting with my dear Shakira. We always love you Shak, we all welcome you with open arms because we are your family.”
Fans are also delighted because Shakira is back in the city that saw her grow artistically: “Family is not always blood.” “Thank God she has already left Spain,” some people commented on La Lengua Teve’s Instagram post.
Piqué’s mother speaks publicly for the first time
Montserrat Bernabeu, Piqué’s mother, is well-known in Spain for being a specialist in spinal cord and brain injuries. In an interview, she touched on the controversial issue of her son and his decade-long relationship with Shakira: “I have a professional life and I have a family life.”
“When I’m at work I’m Dr. Berbaneu and I dedicate myself exclusively to that. I focus on what I have to do,” she said. She also asked Shakira to stop talking about it. The only personal thing she would discuss was the trauma that Piqué suffered at the Camp Nou stadium.