Vieira Vidente has an unexpected prediction for Shakira and Piqué. She sees what the future holds for the exes, in addition to what’s in store for Clara Chía, who she says has a lot to talk about.

After reading the cards, she talks about Gerard Piqué’s love life and points out that he will be close to Shakira, while she adds that Clara Chía is about to explode and tell her truth. Will Shakira and Piqué get back together?

Vieira Vidente has a surprising prediction for Shakira and Piqué

On Tuesday, May 2, Vieira revealed her new premonition about Shakira and Piqué and it also involves Clara Chía. She says that the Spanish woman is about to explode and she will begin to find a way to share her story.

However, that’s not all she says. Vieira says Piqué doesn’t see anything permanent with Clara Chía, she says he is cheating on her and is involved in a secret romance. She points out that Piqué used the twenty-year-old as an excuse to get out of his relationship with the singer, however his heart is elsewhere.