Vieira Vidente has a surprising prediction for Shakira and Piqué

Vieira Vidente has an unexpected prediction for Shakira and Piqué. She sees what the future holds for the exes, in addition to what’s in store for Clara Chía, who she says has a lot to talk about.
After reading the cards, she talks about Gerard Piqué’s love life and points out that he will be close to Shakira, while she adds that Clara Chía is about to explode and tell her truth. Will Shakira and Piqué get back together?
On Tuesday, May 2, Vieira revealed her new premonition about Shakira and Piqué and it also involves Clara Chía. She says that the Spanish woman is about to explode and she will begin to find a way to share her story.
However, that’s not all she says. Vieira says Piqué doesn’t see anything permanent with Clara Chía, she says he is cheating on her and is involved in a secret romance. She points out that Piqué used the twenty-year-old as an excuse to get out of his relationship with the singer, however his heart is elsewhere.
Will Shakira and Piqué get back together?
Vieira Vidente says the cards tell her that Shakira and Piqué will get closer after the months of tension between them. However, she points out that the cards says this is because of their children, Milan and Sasha.
She points out that the ex-couple was seen again in Miami, however only for their children and not for romance. She says that Piqué is already cheating on his new girlfriend. “He left that one for Shakira, he left Shakira for Clara Chía and Clara Chía, he’s going to leave you for another.”
Clara Chía will write a book
Vieira also says that Clara Chía is looking to tell her version of the story, while Shakira told hers through music. However, the twenty-something is considering offering exclusives to various media.
However, she may also be planning to write a boook. “She’s going to get a book, she’s going to tell the truth about her story in a magazine.”