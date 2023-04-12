Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Today » Christopher Santos killed a man over a fender bender (PHOTOS)

Christopher Santos killed a man over a fender bender (PHOTOS)

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
Christopher Santos fue detenido en Houston, Texas, y acusado del asesinato a balazos de Francisco Arizu Estrada tras un choque de autos.
  • Christopher Santos killed a man over a fender bender.
  • He shot Francisco Arizu Estrada in the middle of the street.
  • He could face 20 to 99 years in prison for his crime.

Christopher Santos was arrested in Houston, Texas, accused of the shooting and killing Francisco Arizu Estrada over a fender bender. Christopher Santos, 21, has been charged with murder which, according to the Texas State Penal Code, is punishable by 20 to 99 years in prison.

The case documents, consulted by MundoNow, reveal details of the brutal crime committed by Christopher Pete Santos against Francisco Arizu Estrada, whose age is unknown. The two men argued after a minor traffic accident.

Christopher Santos killed a man after a fender bender

Christopher Pete Santos, 21, is in custody and charged with the shooting death of another man after a minor traffic accident. (PHOTO: Houston Police Department)

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:10 p.m., Houston police received a call because two men were arguing in the street after a traffic accident.

Officers from the Houston Police Department (HPD) went to the intersection of Antoine Drive and West Tidwell Road streets, in front of Honduran grocery store. Officers found one man wounded and another brandishing a gun.

Christopher Santos fired his gun at Francisco Arizu Estrada in front of witnesses

Patrol officers went to the scene of the collision and found a man shot dead and another one armed. (PHOTO: Houston Police Department)

According to witnesses, moments earlier Christopher Santos was in his car when he collided with Francisco Arizu Estrada’s truck. Witnesses said it was entirely an accident but the two men stormed out of their respective vehicles.

Christopher Santos and Francisco Arizu Estrada started shouting at each other, blaming each other for the crash. In the middle of the fracas, young Santos pulled out a gun and fired several shots at Estrada in front of several witnesses in the populous Hispanic neighborhood.

Christopher Santos was arrested for murder

PHOTO: Taken from Twitter.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after Christopher Santos fired his gun so he did not have time to flee and was arrested on the spot. Officers called for paramedics to attend to Estrada.

There was nothing paramedics from the Houston Fire Department (HFD) could do for Francisco Arizu Estrada and he was pronounced dead. Christopher Santos was arrested and brought before Judge Andrea Ball of the Harris County 185th Criminal District Court.

Etiquetas: ,
Today
Crime
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories
Christopher Santos fue detenido en Houston, Texas, y acusado del asesinato a balazos de Francisco Arizu Estrada tras un choque de autos.

Christopher Santos killed a man over a fender bender (PHOTOS)
Aidé Popoca fue asesinada a balazos por su propio hijo Rafael Popoca en Mesa, Arizona, en un brutal crimen que ha sacudido a la comunidad.

Aidé Popoca and daughter Ashley shot and killed by her son in murder-suicide
Crónica Latino amenazado mujer

Chronicle: Latino who threatened his wife leads police on a chase in Texas
Liliana Cervantes fue detenida y acusada por el asesinato a cuchilladas de su novio Nathan Freeman en un caso de violencia doméstica.

Liliana Cervantes charged with stabbing her boyfriend to death (PHOTOS)

Isabella Ruiz was shot to death in a strange crime