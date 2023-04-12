Christopher Santos killed a man over a fender bender (PHOTOS)
Christopher Santos killed a man over a fender bender. He shot Francisco Arizu Estrada in the middle of the street after a minor accident.
Christopher Santos was arrested in Houston, Texas, accused of the shooting and killing Francisco Arizu Estrada over a fender bender. Christopher Santos, 21, has been charged with murder which, according to the Texas State Penal Code, is punishable by 20 to 99 years in prison.
The case documents, consulted by MundoNow, reveal details of the brutal crime committed by Christopher Pete Santos against Francisco Arizu Estrada, whose age is unknown. The two men argued after a minor traffic accident.
On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:10 p.m., Houston police received a call because two men were arguing in the street after a traffic accident.
Officers from the Houston Police Department (HPD) went to the intersection of Antoine Drive and West Tidwell Road streets, in front of Honduran grocery store. Officers found one man wounded and another brandishing a gun.
Christopher Santos fired his gun at Francisco Arizu Estrada in front of witnesses
According to witnesses, moments earlier Christopher Santos was in his car when he collided with Francisco Arizu Estrada’s truck. Witnesses said it was entirely an accident but the two men stormed out of their respective vehicles.
Christopher Santos and Francisco Arizu Estrada started shouting at each other, blaming each other for the crash. In the middle of the fracas, young Santos pulled out a gun and fired several shots at Estrada in front of several witnesses in the populous Hispanic neighborhood.
Christopher Santos was arrested for murder
Officers arrived at the scene shortly after Christopher Santos fired his gun so he did not have time to flee and was arrested on the spot. Officers called for paramedics to attend to Estrada.
There was nothing paramedics from the Houston Fire Department (HFD) could do for Francisco Arizu Estrada and he was pronounced dead. Christopher Santos was arrested and brought before Judge Andrea Ball of the Harris County 185th Criminal District Court.