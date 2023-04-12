Christopher Santos killed a man over a fender bender.

He shot Francisco Arizu Estrada in the middle of the street.

He could face 20 to 99 years in prison for his crime.

Christopher Santos was arrested in Houston, Texas, accused of the shooting and killing Francisco Arizu Estrada over a fender bender. Christopher Santos, 21, has been charged with murder which, according to the Texas State Penal Code, is punishable by 20 to 99 years in prison.

The case documents, consulted by MundoNow, reveal details of the brutal crime committed by Christopher Pete Santos against Francisco Arizu Estrada, whose age is unknown. The two men argued after a minor traffic accident.

Christopher Santos killed a man after a fender bender

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:10 p.m., Houston police received a call because two men were arguing in the street after a traffic accident.

Officers from the Houston Police Department (HPD) went to the intersection of Antoine Drive and West Tidwell Road streets, in front of Honduran grocery store. Officers found one man wounded and another brandishing a gun.