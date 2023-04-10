Aidé Popoca and her daughter were shot to death by her son Rafael.

He then turned the gun on himself.

The murder-suicide took place in Mesa, Arizona.

Aidé Popoca was shot to death by her own son, Rafael Popoca, in Mesa, Arizona. The brutal crime has shaken the community. Rafael Popoca, 21, shot and killed his mother Aidé Popoca, 46, and his teenage sister Ashley Popoca, 14.

After killing his mother and sister, Rafael Popoca turned the gun on himself. The crime was classified as a murder-suicide resulting from domestic violence. The tragedy was discovered when Aidé Popoca’s boyfriend arrived at her apartment and found the bodies.

The crime report, consulted by MundoNow, details that on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 7:30 p.m., Mesa, Arizona police received a call from a person who reported a shooting with badly injured people in a house at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive.

Officers from the Mesa Police Department (MPD) responded to the call. Mesa is a city in the southeast of the Phoenix metropolitan area. When police arrived at the house, Aidé Popoca’s boyfriend met them outside.