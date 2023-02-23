Pregnant Sayuri Gill was one of three people killed by her mother’s boyfriend in a murder-suicide
Sayuri Gill, six months pregnant, was shot to death by her mother’s boyfriend in Galena Park, Texas, in a brutal massacre. The unprecedented crime has plunged the Hispanic community in the greater Houston area into grief.
Sayuri Gill, 19, was shot to death in her family home along with her 13-year-old sister Melany Torres, and her neighbor and friend Laisha Pérez, 14. The boyfriend of Sayuri and Melanie’s mother then shot himself. The name of the killer was not released by authorities.
Galena Park, Texas, is a small city east of the Houston metropolitan area, which is home to dozens of refineries shipping oil from the canals of Buffalo Bayou to the Gulf of Mexico. Because of that, the city is a job magnet for Hispanics.
The Homicide Division of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) took up the investigation of the case at the request of the small Galena Park Police Department (GPPD) that does not have the resources to investigate major crimes.
A 12-year-old girl reported the tragedy
The case report that details the chain of events that culminated in the death of Sayuri Gill, Melany Torres, and Laisha Pérez states that on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:30 p.m., neighbors of 2000 2nd Street heard multiple gunshots.
Before neighbors called to report the shooting, GPPD 911 received a call from a 12-year-old girl who told the operator that she had just escaped from a house where her mother’s boyfriend sexually assaulted her and then shot her sisters.
Where was the girls’ mother when the crime occurred?
Due to the seriousness of the report, several GPPD officers went to the crime scene since the department’s headquarters are a few blocks from the house where Sayuri Gill, Melany Torres and Laisha Pérez were shot. HCSO officers were also dispatched to the scene.
When the 12-year-old girl escaped from the house, she also saved the life of her one-year-old niece, whom she took to a neighbor’s house to call for help. The mother of Sayuri Gill and Melany Torres was not at home when her 38-year-old boyfriend committed the horrible crime.
Neighbors heard desperate screams and then shots
When the GPPD and HCSO officers entered the house, they found Sayuri Gill, Melany Torres and Laisha Pérez badly wounded by bullets in different parts of the house. The officers called for paramedics to help the three girls.
However, when help arrived there was nothing they could do for the girls and they were pronounced dead at the scene. The boyfriend was deceased in the main bedroom. The tragedy was so atrocious that the security cameras of neighboring houses recorded the screams of the girls.