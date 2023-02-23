Sayuri Gill was one of four fatalities in a murder-suicide

Sayuri’s mother’s boyfriend killed two of her daughters and a neighbor.

The tragedy has devastated the Hispanic community in Galena Park, Texas.

Sayuri Gill, six months pregnant, was shot to death by her mother’s boyfriend in Galena Park, Texas, in a brutal massacre. The unprecedented crime has plunged the Hispanic community in the greater Houston area into grief.

Sayuri Gill, 19, was shot to death in her family home along with her 13-year-old sister Melany Torres, and her neighbor and friend Laisha Pérez, 14. The boyfriend of Sayuri and Melanie’s mother then shot himself. The name of the killer was not released by authorities.

Galena Park, Texas, is a small city east of the Houston metropolitan area, which is home to dozens of refineries shipping oil from the canals of Buffalo Bayou to the Gulf of Mexico. Because of that, the city is a job magnet for Hispanics.

The Homicide Division of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) took up the investigation of the case at the request of the small Galena Park Police Department (GPPD) that does not have the resources to investigate major crimes.