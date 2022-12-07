Christian Nodal and Cazzu are caught in an ‘intimate’ moment (VIDEO)

Nodal is caught in an intimate moment with his girlfriend.

The couple has been dealing with harsh criticism.

They were harshly criticized after a video. The romance between the Mexican singer Christian Nodal and Argentine rapper Cazzu sprung up quickly after his breakup with Belinda. Even though they had gotten engaged in February, the relationship ended very badly. Despite all this controversy, Nodal made it clear that he doesn’t want to get back together with Belinda, because now he is very happy with Cazzu. The two were recently caught having an intimate moment. Nodal was attacked for his relationship with Cazzu After months of a happy relationship, the Adiós Amor singer has shown that he is completely crazy about his girlfriend, rapper Cazzu. They began dating just a little over a month after Nodal ended his engagement to Belinda. However, when it was speculated that Nodal was dating the gorgeous Argentinian, many Belinda fans erupted and began to attack the couple on social media. The hatred became so strong that Nodal blew up on several occasions asking for the attacks to stop, according to El Financiero. Filed Under: Christian Nodal and Cazzu intimate moment

“He looks better than with Belinda” But now that the couple looks happier than ever and it’s not only the paparazzi who have been recording them together. Recently the couple were seen in a very compromising moment, and everything was caught on camera. In a video shared by Nelssie Carrillo, Nodal and Cazzu are seen talking, while the man who was recording the video said in the background: “El Nodal looks better with Cazzu than with Belinda seriously, they look happy.” Filed Under: Christian Nodal and Cazzu intimate moment

Nodal’s girlfriend is filmed dancing seductively! It should be noted that the couple didn’t notice that they were being recorded, but then things began to get a little more intimate. At one point Cazzu began to dance seductively for her boyfriend. Nodal’s reaction was most unexpected because, while he watched his girlfriend dancing, he spanked her. The flirtatious moment was recorded on camera and criticism was immediate. Filed Under: Christian Nodal and Cazzu intimate moment

Criticism was immediate The criticism was immediate. People commented on Instagram: “Obviously they’re going to look good together, if they’re both of the same kind.” “She’s a very vulgar woman and Belinda is fine and decent.” “Of course they look good, they are the same.” “They’re made for each other,” among many others. Recently Cazzu spoke to the press for the first time about her relationship with Nodal and what it’s like to have a relationship with a public figure: “For me it’s very difficult because I don’t consider myself a media person. I only make music. It’s the only thing I know how to do and I work a lot,” she told People en Español. (WATCH THE VIDEO OF CAZZU AND NODAL HERE) Filed Under: Christian Nodal and Cazzu intimate moment.