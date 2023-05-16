Search

Carina Ricco shares never-before-seen photos of Eduardo Palomo

Carina Ricco shares never-before-seen photos of Eduardo Palomo

By 
  • Actress and singer Carina Ricco shared a couple of photos on Instagram.
  • They are never-before seen photos she took with Eduardo Palomo.
  • Palomo passed away in 2003.

Actor Eduardo Palomo, who was born in Mexico City, won the hearts of the Mexican people starring in soap operas and series before his untimely death in 2003. The actor’s widow Carina Ricco shared a series of never-before-seen photos on his birthday.

Eduardo Palomo died at the end of 2003. He and Carina Ricco had a daughter named Fiona Palomo, who is a young model and television actress, and they also had a son, Luca Palomo, who Carina calls “her greatest treasure.”

Carina Ricco shares photos of Eduardo Palomo on his birthday

PHOTO: Instagram

Through her official Instagram account, Carina shared a couple of never-before-seen photos with her late husband Eduardo Palomo on the occasion of his birthday, which would have been Saturday, May 13.

She wrote an emotional description for the post. In the first photo you can see the famous couple posing together. Eduardo Palomo was wearing a black sweatshirt.

Carina Ricco’s emotional Instagram post

PHOTO: Instagram

Carina wrote: “Like every May 13” in her description, making her fans understand the love she still has for Eduardo Palomo despite the fact that he is no longer in this world.

Flaco, today like every May 13 we celebrate the day you were born. Your passage through this life was brief but profound. You left us so many good things, so many joys, so many teachings and so much love! And you gave me the best gift in the universe, our children Fiona and Luca!” she wrote.

Carina wishes her late husband a happy birthday

Carina wishes him a happy birthday and reminds him of the love she still has for him.
PHOTO: Instagram

The actress adores her two children and it’s obvious by her many posts about them, all accompanied by an emotional description. In this case, Carina ended her post by wishing a happy birthday to the love of her life.

“We love and miss you always. You are greatly missed, the world is not the same without you. But you are and always will be in our hearts. Happy birthday wherever you are!!”

Fans remember Eduardo Palomo

Followers remember the actor and react to the photos
PHOTO: Instagram

Fans commented on the post, which had 5,000 reactions in less than a day. Internet users fondly remembered the Mexican actor. “Happy birthday, we always remember him and we have him in our hearts. Impossible to forget everything he did to Italy and everything he left in the heart of whoever was lucky enough to meet him.”

“I remember that as a child I loved watching his soap operas just to see him, may God have him in his holy kingdom.”

Today
