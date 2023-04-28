‘Emmerdale’ and ‘Royle Family’ actor Peter Martin dies at 82

Beloved British TV star Peter Martin dies at 82.

The actor is remembered for his role in Emmerdale.

Fans offer condolences to his family.

Actor Peter Martin dies. Tragedies in show business don’t seem to end. Now, a popular television star who appeared in series such as Emmerdale and Royle Family has died at 82.

The beloved actor, who left this earthly plane, also left behind a great legacy with his artistic career and broken hearts after his tragic death. He passed away on Wednesday, April 26.

Beloved actor Peter Martin dies at 82

According to The Sun, Peter Martin played the Royle’s neighbor, Joe Carroll, for 14 years. After his success on that series, he starred on Emmerdale between 2001 and 2007. He was also known for roles on Coronation Street and Chucklevision.

He made his acting debut in the ’80s appearing in television commercials for the Jewson hardware chain. Tributes from his colleagues and friends were not long in coming. “My friend, drinking buddy, fishing buddy passed away Wednesday morning. Very sad, many of you will know him from television. RIP Peter Martin, we laughed a lot,” said one.