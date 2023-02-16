The 10 sexiest photos of Georgina Rodríguez.

The Argentine model stands out on social media for her beauty.

The queen of Netflix shows off her curves. THE QUEEN OF NETFLIX CONQUERS HEARTS! Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s current girlfriend, became one of the most beloved and endearing characters on social media due to her charm and extreme beauty. At the beginning of 2022, the Argentine-Spanish model announced that she would be premiering a series on Netflix where she talked about her life and how she met the father of her children, Cristiano Ronaldo. GIO’S 10 SEXIEST PHOTOS Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend announced the new season of her Netflix series I Am Georgina on Instagram, where she often shares her life. On this occasion, MundoNow recaps the ten sexiest photos of Gio. In one of Rodríguez’s most popular images, she poses nude on a yacht. “Stranded mermaid” is the description on the stunning black and white photo.

Conquering Instagram? While promoting the swimsuit brand Effek, Rodríguez showed that she is a fan of tanning and bikinis. In one of the sexiest photos she wears a two-piece orange suit with purple details. “Georgina, this color suits you very well.” “Too good.” “It’s a sin to want the commander’s wife.” “Perfect” “Very sexy” “Very pretty,” are some of the comments that stood out on the post.

Ronaldo’s prize? While vacationing on the Mediterranean coast, or on the most gorgeous beaches around the world, Georgina often shares her outfits. A photo where she’s sitting on a float at sunset stands out. “Attention energizes. The intention transforms it,” the influencer wrote at that time. Within a few minutes she got comments from her faithful followers. “Kisses for you, Georgina.” “You are divine.” “How beautiful.”

An incredible body? Here, Georgia appears modeling a purple-toned, printed bikini. The ties highlight her curves. The brunette advertises her brand Effek with her incredible body. “How cute is that bikini.” “What a great body.” “Precious, Georgina” “Sexy,” are some of the comments left by her followers on the post shared by the Argentine model.

A role model? Georgina appeared on the cover of Sportweek, modeling an Effek bikini. She wears a black suit with chunky bangles. Internet users did not hesitate to compliment her spectacular figure and praise “Ronaldo’s good taste”. “How beautiful, Georgia.” “What a sexy woman.” “If I were Ronaldo, I would have had three children a year.” “You are very pretty.” “Exquisitely beautiful.”

A favorite of the soccer world? “Walker there is no path, but enjoy sea.” Georgina Rodríguez wrote on this Instagram post. The model surprised fans with her rear view. The photo shows the beautiful beach where she vacationed with her family. “Beautiful” “You have a body of a Goddess.” “How beautiful, Georgia.” “Dubai has the best view,” Georgina’s fans commented.

A couple that conquers social media? Georgia also poses with her partner, Cristiano Ronaldo and that’s when they really delight their fans. The influencer shared an image with the father of her children where they both look spectacular. She is wearing a blue bikini. “Damn, CR7 has taken your attention.” “Beautiful, precious couple, with those beautiful children.” “Beautiful couple.” “Beautiful couple and wonderful mother! The truth is that I loved watching his documentary ‘I am Georgina.’” “The perfect couple,” wrote the player’s fans on social media.

Family time? “What is destined to happen will always find a unique, magical and wonderful way to manifest itself,” wrote Georgina Rodríguez on social media. In the photo, she highlights her family as she sports a tiny bikini. “What a beautiful family.” “Beautiful” “Happy, happy family. Thank God. You are happy in this ruined world. There is still a lot to be thankful for. May you always be happy and cheerful.”

A controversial pose? In a photo where she’s wearing a greenish, printed bikini Georgina wrote, “Hakuna Matata”. However, some followers thought she was showing a little too much skin. “Dear Georgina, you are very beautiful, but it is not good for someone to see your beauty and appreciate it, as you will discover in the comments of this post.” “Stop showing your body. The only person who has to see you like this is Cristiano Ronaldo – All the men in the comments look at your body sexually – I hope you understand my comment.”

Does she show too much? “These are the little eyes that I put on the love of my life,” wrote Georgina Rodríguez on this post where she’s wearing a black bikini stepping on to a yacht. “You are very hot.” “Very sexy.” “Beautiful, Georgina.” “My sexy and beautiful, Gio. I love you and Cris”, “Very beautiful.” The soccer player’s wife has become one of the favorite soccer girlfriends over the years.