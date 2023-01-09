Jennifer Lopez bares it all for her JLO Beauty line (PHOTO)

Jennifer Lopez poses nude.

The actress and singer is promoting JLo Beauty.

She sets social media on fire with her sexy pics.

Jennifer Lopez started the year by sharing her New Year’s resolutions and her line of beauty products, JLo Beauty. The actress and singer talked about how important it is to practice self-love and how she achieves it.

Accompanying the message, she shared a photo showing off her spectacular figure at over fifty years of age. The photo has captivated her fans since JLo is completely nude, showcasing her assets. The photograph was shared on JLo Beauty’s Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez’s line of beauty products

In January 2021 Jennifer Lopez joined the list of celebrities who have launched their own line of beauty products. The actress debuted JLo Beauty with just seven skincare products. Over time she has expanded the line.

Everything can be purchased online. The line was devised under a mantra of “Beauty has no expiration date” based on the idea of staying beautiful at any age.