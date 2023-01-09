Jennifer Lopez bares it all for her JLO Beauty line (PHOTO)
Jennifer Lopez poses nude. The actress and singer is promoting her JLo Beauty line. She sets social media on fire with her sexy pics.
Jennifer Lopez started the year by sharing her New Year’s resolutions and her line of beauty products, JLo Beauty. The actress and singer talked about how important it is to practice self-love and how she achieves it.
Accompanying the message, she shared a photo showing off her spectacular figure at over fifty years of age. The photo has captivated her fans since JLo is completely nude, showcasing her assets. The photograph was shared on JLo Beauty’s Instagram.
Jennifer Lopez’s line of beauty products
In January 2021 Jennifer Lopez joined the list of celebrities who have launched their own line of beauty products. The actress debuted JLo Beauty with just seven skincare products. Over time she has expanded the line.
Everything can be purchased online. The line was devised under a mantra of “Beauty has no expiration date” based on the idea of staying beautiful at any age.
Jennifer Lopez takes it all off
The Bronx singer took it all off in a photo shoot for her skincare products. Lopez shared some of her goals for the New Year on JLo Beauty’s Instagram, where she revealed her spectacular body.
The photograph caused a sensation among her followers who didn’t hesitate to praise the actress. However, hours after it was posted, the photo was removed from Instagram without any explanation.
Jlo and Ben Affleck’s wedding
In another Instagram post Jennifer Lopez shared a countdown of 2022, including never-before-seen photos of her wedding to actor Ben Affleck. The couple got a second chance together after almost twenty years of separation.
“2022 was one of the best years yet! I can’t wait for everything to come next year,” was the description along with the slide show. In it you can see photographs of her wedding to Ben Affleck and even behind-the-scenes pics.
She’ll release an album in 2023
Among the things coming this year for Jennifer Lopez, is an album titled This is Me… Now. The announcement was made at the 20th anniversary of the album called This is Me… Then. Jennifer Lopez reportedly deleted all of her Instagram posts before the announcement.
The album will feature new music and has been considered a follow up to This is Me… Then. The album would be the singer’s first after several years. The last album she released was AKA in 2014.