What are the benefits of eating the placenta after giving birth?

In 2018, a third of pregnant women reported having eaten their placenta.

It is believed to provide numerous benefits after childbirth.

A 2018 study found that at least one third of the participating women reported having eaten their own placenta, either right after birth or days later. They believed it would positively affect their physical and mental health.

Some women consume their placenta right after childbirth, while others go to specialized facilities where the placenta is processed to turn it into pills that retain all its properties. Find out about four benefits of eating the placenta!

4. Lower risk of anemia

According to statistics, the prevalence of anemia during the 48 hours after labor is 50%, a fact that prompts some women to eat iron-rich food and take supplements to stay healthy and be able to provide their children with the necessary nutrients during lactation.

Although science has yet to confirm the effects of eating the placenta in increasing blood iron levels, various groups that have advocated this practice claim to have noticed big changes in their overall health.