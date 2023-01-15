Belinda wears a sheer outfit that raises temperatures (VIDEO)
Belinda appears in a sheer outfit. The singer has stolen the hearts of millions of people for several years now, but she has also been referred to as ‘Santa Belinda’. And, although Belinda has moved away from the controversies that her relationship with Christian Nodal stirred up, she now insists on always giving her fans her best.
That is why the Dopamina singer always makes sure she looks beautiful and on the cutting edge of fashion. Recently, she wore a sheer ensemble that left little to the imagination.
Belinda is cheeky in a sheer bodysuit
In an Instagram story Belinda was wearing a multicolored sheer bodysuit with her thong clearly visible.
The actress is posing with her back turned as the camera gradually pans up until it reaches her face. It seems that the blonde beauty wanted to show off her spectacular figure. Filed Under: Belinda in a sheer outfit
What do people think about this?
In the comments of the video shared by La Lengua TV, many people crticized Belinda, saying that she was showing ‘too much’ and that her body looks different, as though she’s had surgery. However, there are others who supported the fact that she can do whatever she wants if it’s her body.
“She has already put on a prosthesis.” “This woman is very pretty.” “Everyone does what they want with their ass.” “She does it to get more money from the suitors.” “What does the Nodal say?” were some comments. Filed Under: Belinda in a sheer outfit
Belinda’s prayer that fans created for her
A few months ago, Belinda began trending on social media because at a concert, Belinda said a prayer that was created on social media. The prayer has to do with her exes and she even has a tattoo of it.
Belinda’s prayer says the following: “Santa Belinda de los amores, patrona de los enculados, reina de los amarres y del sapito encantado, te pido que me hagas el milagro para que se enamoren de mí y que mi nombre lo lleven tatuado, amén,” according to infobae. Filed Under: Belinda in a sheer outfit.
(SEE VIDEO OF BELINDA IN THE SHEER OUTFIT) (SEE VIDEO OF BELINDA’S PRAYER)