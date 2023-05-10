Bárbara Bermudo poses in a sexy swimsuit
Bárbara Bermudo poses in a sexy swimsuit on Instagram. She writes an inspiring post. The Puerto Rican host has been having a difficult time.
- Bárbara Bermudo poses in a sexy swimsuit on Instagram.
- She writes an inspiring post.
- The Puerto Rican host has been having a difficult time.
Bárbara Bermudo, who is well known for being the host of Primer Impacto, is once again on everyone’s lips after she posted some sexy swimsuit photos on Instagram.
Recently, Bermudo has been going through health problems because of her breast implants. She recently had them removed and then her father became ill.
Bárbara Bermudo poses in a sexy swimsuit
The former host of Primer Impacto shared some sexy swimsuit photos, posing poolside while on vacation.
Bárbara Bermudo wrote in her post that she is celebrating her daughter Mía Andrea’s birthday. She writes in the comments that she has become a lady and she wishes her a great life.
Bárbara Bermudo celebrates life on vacation
Finally, it seems that life has been smiling on the presenter she celebrated by posing in a sexy swimsuit. However, in her description she was nostalgic, pointing out that time passes very quickly, as her daughter reaches another birthday.
“A little getaway with Mía Andrea. My eldest daughter has a birthday in a few days. I thank God for her life. Enjoying every moment, because if I’m sure of one thing, it’s that time goes by very quickly,” Bermudo wrote on her Instagram post.
The problems she has faced
Bárbara Bermudo has been going through a difficult time. In February, the presenter had her breast implants removed because they were making her sick.
Her father, Gustavo, also recently had health problems, a subject on which Bárbara did not say much about, though she stated that her father managed to recover and was already at home.
Users praise Barbara’s swimsuit
People commented on the host’s Instagram post, complimenting her on how great she looks.
“You can’t tell who the mother is, they all look beautiful there.” “Well, you look 20, like your daughter’s sister, who is as precious as you.” “What a cool woman.”