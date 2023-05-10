Bárbara Bermudo poses in a sexy swimsuit on Instagram.

She writes an inspiring post.

The Puerto Rican host has been having a difficult time.

Bárbara Bermudo, who is well known for being the host of Primer Impacto, is once again on everyone’s lips after she posted some sexy swimsuit photos on Instagram.

Recently, Bermudo has been going through health problems because of her breast implants. She recently had them removed and then her father became ill.

The former host of Primer Impacto shared some sexy swimsuit photos, posing poolside while on vacation.

Bárbara Bermudo wrote in her post that she is celebrating her daughter Mía Andrea’s birthday. She writes in the comments that she has become a lady and she wishes her a great life.