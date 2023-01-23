Rapper Eduardo Dávalos de Luna, better known as Babo, has two children, Eduardo and Bárbara.

Barbarela decided to follow in the footsteps of her famous father.

Recently, she released five new singles Who is Barbarela, the daughter of Babo of Cartel de Santa? Following the leak of the explicit video of rapper Eduardo Dávalos de Luna, better known as Babo, internet users of all ages have shown great interest in learning more his personal life. The Cartel de Santa rapper is a father to two children: Eduardo and Bárbara, who is known as Barbarela. Born on April 30, 1997 in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Barbarela recently released five new singles, which are available on different platforms and have been very well received by her fans: Una vez más, Si supieras, Quiero de nuez, Me saludas al karma and Aka plaka. In an interview with content creator Roberto Martínez, Babo said he was very proud of his “girl”. Babo’s daughter, Barbarela is a spectacular beauty With just over a million followers on her official Instagram account, Babo’s daughter states in her description that, “It’s not the brand, it’s the girl,” aware that she is a spectacular beauty. In her most recent post, she thanked her fans for their support of her new tracks and asked them which one had been their favorite. The young artist is said to be the daughter of Mery Dee, one of the first rappers in Mexico who was also a member of Cartel de Santa. It is also rumored that she’s not actually the singer’s biological daughter, but that he sponsored her to boost her musical career. In 2019, she released the album Nueva sangre, which received very good reviews among lovers of this genre.

Barbarela released Te yuyeas Your love no longer interests me, I’m tired of promises. I give you, you yuyeas, I don’t want any more fights, says a fragment of the song Te yuyeas, by Barbarela. It’s a clear reference to influencer Mariand Castrejón Castañeda, better known as Yuya, whom internet users defended from Babo, who harassed her long ago on social media. According to SDP Noticias, the most listened to songs by this young rapper on both YouTube and Spotify, apart from Te yuyeas, are Me muero de amor, Los que a mí me tiran, Yolo prendo, Diosito a mí me dio, Empoderada and Tabaco con hachís (Filed Under: Who is Babo’s daughter Barbarela?)

What Barbarela said about her dad in her first interview Multimedios Televisión shared Barbarela’s first interview on social media. Inevitably she discussed her famous father, among other topics. She said that before dedicating herself to music, she planned to study law. “My dad had asked me what the hell was going on, what was I going to do with my life, that on his part there was no ‘failure’, that he’d take up the ‘mission’, I should just not give him trouble. I’m kind of rebellious and to always be there living off my father… well that’s not the idea either and I started (singing), ‘Everyone asks me what am I doing with my life.’”

Babo ‘scared away’ one of his daughter’s potential suitors Aware that she has a famous, and somewhat intimidating father, Barbarela said that on one occasion he “scared away” a suitor, although it was something she herself asked him to do: “There was a very ugly ‘dude’ who said that I was his girlfriend (when they were in high school) and he went near my grandparents house and I told my dad that he was bothering me and telling everyone that I was his girlfriend. Would you believe that my dad went out to chase him? He never bothered me again.” You can see how proud the young woman is of her father, Babo, from whom she has received support both in her professional and personal life: “I love them and it’s not that bad, it’s forever,” she wrote on social media with a photo of herself with Babo and her brother Eduardo. (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO)