Learn about Enrique Camarena, the DEA agent who combatted organized crime.

Kiki Camarena was kidnapped and tortured.

This is what Enrique Camarena’s autopsy revealed.

What did Enrique Camarena’s autopsy find? The story of this DEA agent who infiltrated Mexican drug cartels is one that will go down in history. For a long time, Camarena was able to keep a low profile and gather information about the operation of Mexican drug cartels, however his story took a tragic turn on February 5, 1985.

Learn more about the fascinating and chilling story of Enrique Camarena Salazar, also known as ‘Kiki’. He was US marine who joined the Drug Enforcement Agency. The DEA was assigned him to the Guadalajara agency in Mexico, where his story became legendary.

Who was Enrique Camarena?

Enrique Camarena, alias ‘Kiki’, was born on July 26, 1947 in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico. In 1973, he joined the United States Marine Corps, where he remained for approximately two years, receiving extensive training that would later serve him as a means of stealthily infiltrating the depths of the Guadalajara cartel.

Camarena’s assignment was to earn a place in the Guadalajara cartel, taking advantage of his Latin appearance and his agricultural skills. Within the cartel, Kiki had the opportunity to break up several criminal groups while keeping a low profile.