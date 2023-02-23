Former Mexican Secretary of Public Security found guilty.

Genaro García Luna was convicted of taking bribes.

He faces life in prison and could be convicted on other charges. After four weeks of testimony regarding the former Mexican Secretary of Public Safety, he was convicted of accepting massive bribes in a United States federal court. The former Mexican official was being tried for charges related to drug trafficking. The jury deliberated for three days before finding García Luna guilty of accepting bribes from the Sinaloa Cartel and his alleged links to the most feared drug traffickers in Mexico during the six-year term of former President Felipe Calderón. GENARO GARCÍA LUNA IS FOUND GUILTY The former Mexican Secretary of Public Security, Genaro García Luna, was found guilty on Tuesday of drug trafficking in federal court in the Eastern District of New York. He faces life in prison, according to EFE. According to El País, García Luna, 54, has a difficult outlook after being found guilty. He faces 20 years to life in prison. The sentence will be handed down on June 27, when justice system will decide what will happen to the Mexican politician.

How many charges did García Luna face? After deliberation, the twelve members of the jury unanimously found García Luna guilty of five charges, EFE reported. One of the most shocking details of the trial was that the former Mexican official was involved in drug trafficking and formed links with criminals such as Joaquín Guzmán Loera and the Sinaloa Cartel.. García Luna has been found guilty of participating in the management of a criminal organization whose activity continues to this day. He was convicted of conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, conspiracy to distribute and possess 5 kilograms or more of cocaine with the intention of distributing it in the United States, and conspiracy to import the same amount or more, EFE reported.

Was he a drug dealer? His wife and two children were present during the trial. According to El País, it was proven that García Luna worked with the Sinaloa Cartel for more than 20 years. Sergio Villarreal Barragán, better known as ‘El Grande’, said that García Luna received millions of dollars in bribes, according to El País. He was paid so that they could work on the production, distribution and receipt of merchandise without the Mexican government getting ‘in the way’.

Did he deny the accusations? García Luna, who denied the accusations, directed the federal police of Mexico and then was its top public security officer from 2006 to 2012. His lawyers said the accusations were based on lies from criminals who wanted to get back at him for trying to control drug trafficking and also hoped to get their own sentences reduced by helping prosecutors, reported the Associated Press. This case stood out because it is the first time that a senior Mexican official has been tried in the United States. For this reason, an anonymous jury in New York deliberated for three days under strict security before reaching a verdict, explained the AP.

Did Genaro García Luna fight drug trafficking? Politician García Luna worked in the intelligence corps for a decade, headed the Federal Investigation Agency (AFI), whose main objective was to fight organized crime, during the administration of Vicente Fox (2000-2006), and was secretary of Public Security during the six-year term of Felipe Calderón (2006-2012), reported EFE. Since 2012 he has lived in Florida, from where, according to what the Prosecutor’s Office stated during the trial, he regularly travels to Mexico. The former official was arrested in December 2019 in Dallas, Texas and was in prison until the start of the trial on January 17, when the jury selection began, according to EFE.