Veteran Australian actor Tony Barry has died at 81.

He was a great movie and television star.

He had battled melanoma. Actor Tony Barry dies. We are very close to finishing 2022 and tragedies in show business continue to add up. So far this year we have been aware of celebrity deaths that have occurred both nationally and internationally. MundoNow readers have witnessed the tragedies that occurred in the entertainment industry. Now once again people are in mourning. The tragic news of the death of a veteran film and television actor after a long battle with melanoma (a type of skin cancer) has recently been confirmed. Veteran actor Tony Barry dies at 81 Tony Barry was an Australian actor who dedicated a large part of his life to roles in film and on television. His unforgettable characters managed to garner the affection of the public who were riveted by his acting. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Tony Barry is best remembered for his leading role in the New Zealand cult comedy Goodbye Pork Pie and he had a long-running role on the television drama series The Time of Our Lives.

Barry was a prominent actor in both film and television The veteran actor was born on August 28, 1941 in Queensland, Australia, where he made his debut on the small screen in the television series Skippy: The Bush Kangaroo in 1968, achieving great success. He also appeared on Australian tv shows like The Box and Matlock Police. He made his film debut in The Mango Tree, in 1977. Over the years he made more than 160 appearances on the big and small screen, among the most prominent are : Ken Hannam Break of Day in 1976, Little Boy Lost in 1978, Newsfront in 1979, and Beyond Reasonable Doubt in 1980, to name a few.

Tony Barry's friend, filmmaker Gaylene Preston announced his death The New Zealand filmmaker Gaylene Preston, who was one of Tony Barry's closest friends, released the sad news of the actor's death through a statement on social media where she recognized the great work and friendship of the iconic tv and movie star. "It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Tony Barry who died peacefully yesterday in Murwillumbah NSW after a long illness. Pictured here with me during the making of Home By Christmas, he played my father and became one of the family forever," she begins.

Barry was diagnosed with melanoma "He won Best Actor at the Qantas Awards in 2010 for that performance. He was one of a kind. A fierce fighter for the underdog, working for indigenous rights and as part of rehabilitation programs in the justice system and for the environment," continued filmmaker Gaylene Preston. She later recognized his great work on screen, "He considered himself an honorary Kiwi, being the only Australian to appear on a New Zealand postage stamp for his role in Goodbye Pork Pie. Diagnosed with melanoma in 2007, he insisted on moving forward, working to the end. A mighty tree has fallen. A warrior is lying down. RIP Tow bar," she concluded her Facebook post.

Tony Barry is remembered for his role in Goodbye Pork Pie Barry's most memorable role was in Geoff Murphy's 1981 New Zealand comedy Goodbye Pork Pie, playing John a man who was dumped by his girlfriend and looking for a way to reunite with her. The film became a major milestone in New Zealand cinema. The success of the film and its cultural impact in New Zealand earned Barry honorary Kiwi status and paved the way for new film and television projects. He suffered from melanoma, a type of skin cancer.