Vice President of Argentina sentenced to 6 years in prison.

Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was found guilty of fraudulent administration.

The politician defends herself against accusations.

Vice President Cristina Fernández is convicted. On Tuesday, the vice president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, received bad news when she was sentenced to six years in prison and disqualified for life from holding public office for acts of corruption while she was in office between 2007 and 2015. But what will happen to the politician?

According to various media, the South American vice president received a harsh sentence. Similarly, she received a lifetime disqualification from holding public office for a fraud scheme where she embezzled $1 billion through public works projects during her time in office.

Vice President Cristina Fernández is sentenced to prison

Cristina Fernández was found guilty of fraudulent administration and prejudice to the public administration during a period that encompasses her two terms as vice president. Officials say that she orchestrated the extraction of funds from the State for her personal benefit or that of a third party.

Despite the fact that she was sentenced to prison, Fernández de Kirchner will not go to jail right away because the sentence can be appealed up to the Supreme Court, which will have the last word. It is worth mentioning that it is the first time that an Argentine vice president has been sentenced while in office.