Yailin and Anuel’s love story has ended in the worst way.

Anuel AA’s ex-wife says he beat her.

She shares alleged threatening messages from the reggaeton star. Anuel AA’s ex-wife Yailín says that he beat her: An unstoppable war has begun between reggaeton star Anuel AA and singer Yailín, ‘La Más Viral’. because what at first seemed to be a great love story, has now become become a nightmare for the couple. A few days ago, Yailin decided to expose the “truth” about the Puerto Rican singer and father of her daughter. Now that the couple made it clear that they are no longer together, Yailin has dealt Anuel a harsh blow. Anuel AA’s ex-wife Yailín says he beat her It all began a few days ago when Yailín’s current boyfriend commented on one of Anuel AA’s Instagram posts. The bomb exploded when Anuel shared a photograph of their daughter without her mother’s consent. This clearly enraged Yailin and her current boyfriend, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. The latter made this clear in his comment on Anuel’s post. Things really escalated when Yailin claimed that her ex beat her.

Yailin shares screenshots of messages from Anuel AA According to Telemundo, Yailin exposed Anuel AA on social media and said that he beat her while she was pregnant with their daughter Cattleya. She posted photos of herself with marks and bruises on Instagram. After this happened, she has continued exposing the Secreto singer. She also posted screenshots of alleged conversations with Anuel AA where he threatens her.

What did Anuel say in the alleged messages? Allegedly Anuel told her that something bad was going to happen if she went out with another rapper. “You know that if I see you with someone from his or Arcángel’s choir, or Rochy’s or El Alfa, you’re going to have a problem with me, Yailin,” he begins. “If you think it’s a joke, then I challenge you, you, if you’re going to do your thing, make sure I don’t know the man [with] whoever you are going to speak… that is what is missing, that you go with enemies,” the messages continue, according to Telemundo.

Yailin’s responses to Anuel’s alleged threats On the other hand, the Más Rican que Ayer and La Llevo al Cielo singer flatly denied having laid a hand on Yailin. You can also see her responses to the threats. “Rubbish, leave me alone, nobody needs you here,” Yailin says in a message. “If I was silent all this time, it is so as not to hurt you, leave me alone because nobody needs you here,” This war seems to have no end as it continues to snowball.