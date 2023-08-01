Andrea Legarreta is mourning her mother’s death
Presenter Andrea Legarreta is mourning her mother's death. She shares her pain on social media.Condolences have been pouring in.
Andrea Legarreta mourns her mother’s death with an emotional Instagram post.
ANDREA LEGARRETA MOURNS HER MOTHER’S DEATH
On Saturday, July 30, Andrea Legarreta announced the tragic news that her mother had passed away.
The presenter is mourning the death of the woman who gave her life.
SHE MADE THE HEARTBREAKING ANNOUNCEMENT ON INSTAGRAM
Andrea Legarreta announced the death of her mother, Isabel Martínez, in a heartbreaking Instagram post.
«Our queen will now be looking at us with her sweet little eyes like stars from the sky,» the message began.
A TOUCHING MESSAGE TO HER MOTHER
It seems the death of Legarreta’s mother came as a surprise. «Mommy I didn’t expect you to leave so soon,» she wrote.
«We do not say goodbye to you because I know you will always live in us,» she added in the message posted on Instagram.
ISABEL MARTÍNEZ’S CAUSE OF DEATH IS UNKNOWN
Despite the fact that Legarreta wrote a long post about her mother’s death, she did not reveal what the cause was.
Still, messages of condolences for Andrea and her family immediately began pouring in on social media.
FANS & COLLEAGUES OFFER THEIR CONDOLENCES
«The Hoy family deeply regrets the death of Isabel Martínez ‘Chabelita’,» wrote Hoy. «Our sincere condolences to her family. We are with you Andrea,» the message concluded.