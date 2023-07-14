Actress Marcela Ruiz, who appeared in ‘Floricienta’, ‘El Capo’ and ‘Chiquititas’, has passed away (PHOTOS)
The world of television is in mourning. Renowned actress Marcela Ruiz has passed away. She starred in many soap operas, series, movies and plays.
The world continues to witness the loss of notable individuals and, most recently, actress Marcela Ruiz has passed away. Marcela was renowned for her appearances in numerous Argentine soap operas, as well as various series, movies, and theatrical productions. Her tragic passing has plunged many celebrities who had the privilege of working alongside her in productions such as Floricienta, El Capo, Casado con Hijos, and Perla Negra, into mourning.
Marcela Ruiz had a remarkable career as an actress and as a director. Although her death occurred on July 8, the news only emerged this Tuesday, according to infobae.
The Argentine Association of Actors took to social media to officially confirm the passing of Argentine actress Marcela Ruiz. In a heartfelt statement accompanied by a photograph of Marcela, the Association expressed their deep sorrow: «It is with great pain that we say goodbye to the actress Marcela Ruiz, who had an outstanding career in television, cinema and theater.”
The Association also extended their condolences to Marcela Ruiz’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. «We accompany her relatives and loved ones in this moment of sadness.»As an organization responsible for safeguarding the interests of its actor members, Marcela Ruiz was a cherished member of the Association.
Marcela Ruiz left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry with her extensive and diverse career. She showcased her talent in popular soap operas and series such as Floricienta, El Capo, Antonella, Chiquititas, Perla Negra, Amas de Casa Desesperadas, Los Simuladores and Casado con Hijos, among others.
Furthermore, Marcela Ruiz’s presence extended to the big screen, where she contributed to notable films such as El Fondo del Mar, Yo Soy Sola, Correccional de Mujeres, Sucedió en el Internado, Fiesta de Casamiento and many more. Her dedication to her craft continued until her final project, a series for the HBO Max streaming platform, which she completed just a few months ago.
How did Marcela Ruiz die?
Marcela Ruiz, born on December 15, 1943, was 79 years old at the time of her passing. While it is currently unknown what caused her death, it has been reported that she did not suffer from any known illness, suggesting it may have been an unexpected event.
In an interview, Marcela Ruiz reflected on the significance of her acting career, emphasizing: “One has to be faithful to what the passion of acting is, to fiction. Fiction is fiction, it is not true, what is true is you going to fiction. Otherwise the profession doesn’t have charm, you do it without a purpose.”
Many offer condolences
Following the news of Marcela Ruiz’s passing, social media platforms were flooded with messages expressing sorrow and offering condolences to the actress’s family. Comments such as» «Great girl! Best actress! She will be missed!» «Kisses to heaven!!!» and «My condolences to the family,» echoed throughout social media.
Others fondly remembered Marcela Ruiz’s performances in heartfelt messages shared on Twitter. «I saw her in soap operas. May she rest in peace.» «Good actress and beautiful woman.» «May she rest in peace.» «How much pain.» «What a good actress of so many soap operas and other pleasant performances.” “I remember her, with her smile and her very particular voice.” “I had the pleasure of meeting her, what a beautiful, interesting and great woman… with an impeccable sense of humor.”