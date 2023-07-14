The world of television is in mourning.

Renowned actress Marcela Ruiz has passed away.

She starred in many soap operas, series, movies and plays.

The world continues to witness the loss of notable individuals and, most recently, actress Marcela Ruiz has passed away. Marcela was renowned for her appearances in numerous Argentine soap operas, as well as various series, movies, and theatrical productions. Her tragic passing has plunged many celebrities who had the privilege of working alongside her in productions such as Floricienta, El Capo, Casado con Hijos, and Perla Negra, into mourning.

Marcela Ruiz had a remarkable career as an actress and as a director. Although her death occurred on July 8, the news only emerged this Tuesday, according to infobae.

Marcela Ruiz appeared in several soap operas including Floricienta

The Argentine Association of Actors took to social media to officially confirm the passing of Argentine actress Marcela Ruiz. In a heartfelt statement accompanied by a photograph of Marcela, the Association expressed their deep sorrow: «It is with great pain that we say goodbye to the actress Marcela Ruiz, who had an outstanding career in television, cinema and theater.”

The Association also extended their condolences to Marcela Ruiz’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. «We accompany her relatives and loved ones in this moment of sadness.»As an organization responsible for safeguarding the interests of its actor members, Marcela Ruiz was a cherished member of the Association.