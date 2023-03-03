Nacho Casano’s ex Ana Clara Ciceri speaks her truth

Nacho Casano’s ex speaks her truth in an Instagram video.

Does Nacho Casano have an illegitimate son?

Ana Clara Ciceri reveals the whole truth. The relationship between Daniella Navarro and Nacho Casano was controversial but not because of cheating or discord, rather it was because people said it was fake. The former La Casa de los Fabulosos contestants have been the subject of rumors more than once since, on several occasions, there was speculation about a breakup because Nacho Casano allegedly hid from Daniella that he had a son with another woman. Nacho Casano’s ex Ana Clara Ciceri speaks out One of the main questions surrounding the romance between Daniella Navarro and Nacho Casano is whether or not he has a son. Now, Nacho Casano’s ex is breaking her silence and addressing the rumors swirling around the Argentine actor. “I have decided to talk about the identity of my son’s father, a very delicate subject and I never wanted to touch it. I am not here for media interests. There is a boy who is eight years old and who is called Constantino, who is our son. There is a story that is a story that we both had to live and we have known how to handle it in the best way,”Ana Clara Ciceri began.

Ana Clara Ciceri reveals that she has a son with Nacho Casano “I am not lying, that is the story that we had to live. I have tried to stay out of it. Why am I speaking now and not before? We women keep so many secrets quiet, perhaps out of fear, a media issue, because I am not a media person, because I never wanted to be in the eye of the hurricane. My only intention is for my son to have his legal rights and the care and attention of a father.” Later, the model revealed that she and Nacho were not together during and after the pregnancy. She stated that she then went to live in Playa del Carmen. Has Casano recognized the child? “I never denied him a single day to be the father of my son. He always had the doors open to see him just like his grandparents and his family, and I refer to the evidence.”

“It is a story that has cost me a lot to forget and heal” “Even so, without being recognized or financial contributions, they always had the chance to see the child… I never denied you the child. Sometimes to cleanse ourselves of our irresponsibility we splash the other, but that is not the case. It is a story that is uncomfortable for me, which is very painful, it is a true story where a DNA test was requested and I was left at the hospital because the child had black eyes,” said Ana Clara Ciceri. “I am not inventing the stories, I lived this and whoever was around me too. It is a story that has cost me a lot to forget and heal,” she added. Given the doubts, Ana invited Nacho Casano to take a DNA test through a judge but the actor flatly refused.

Nacho Casano refused to acknowledge his son Time passed and Ana Clara had to raise her son alone, although later she wrote to him and surprisingly Nacho responded. The DNA test was carried out, which was 99% accurate and it was a legal process after that. However, the actor refused to sign an agreement. “The man did not want to sign, until now I have the documents, he said that 25% of his earnings was too much and he did not have that money. There was always a lot of ‘but’.” “My son is called José Ignacio Constantino, he is eight years old and he is the son of Ignacio Casano. I hope your heart opens and you can come closer voluntarily, I am not your enemy, I thank you because you gave me the most beautiful thing I have, I wish this story had been different, but that’s how it happened to us,”concluded Ana Clara.