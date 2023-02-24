A new group of houseguests have been nominated for eviction.

Things heated up after Aleida Núñez’s departure from La Casa de los Famosos.

This week the contestants fought over food.

A new group of houseguests were nominated for eviction from La Casa de los Famosos 3 on Thursday. Things have gotten heated on the Telemundo reality show, whose third season has not engaged the audience as much as last season. So far the audience isn’t empathizing with the contestants.

However, on the way to the sixth elimination, things in the house got tense after Aylín Mujica felt terrible that she didn’t save her friend Aleida Núñez from eviction.

Is everyone against Aylín Mujica?

Given what happened during the week that Aylín Mujica and Osmel Sousa were heads of household and could not be nominated, it was most likely that the residents would come together to nominate the new people who entered two weeks ago: Diego and Samira. But is that what happened on Thursday?

La Casa de los Famosos 3 is also in turmoil over food rationing. They are becoming ‘desperate’ because for two weeks they have only had half the food budget and there isn’t enough to eat.