After announcing RBD’s return to the stage, Maite Perroni is in mourning

“I hope that your soul knows how much I love you and how much I miss you.” “I hope I can hug you again.” When no one saw it coming, Mexican singer and actress Maite Perroni, who has been on everyone’s lips in recent days after RBD’s return to the stage was announced, shares sad news on social media. She is in mourning after suffering an unexpected loss. It has been an emotional day for the artist born on March 9, 1983 in Mexico City, because in addition to “having my heart broken into a thousand little pieces”, today the trailer for her new series, called Triada, came out. It will premiere on February 22 on Netflix: “What would you do if you met two people identical to you? Three women meet to discover the mysterious reason why they were separated,” she wrote on social media.

“I hope you have been very happy” Maite Perroni shared some very sad news — the death of her puppy ‘Sancho’. “Ufff, it does hurt!!! How can I not miss my fat man and his snoring that was made to sound without consideration… How can I not miss you, beautiful Sancho, if you only knew how to give love, my heart is broken into a thousand little pieces.” “I hope that your soul knows how much I love you and how much I miss you, I hope you have been very happy with this family that melted with love for you! Thank you for your unconditional love and for being that heart with legs that made me happy since it came into my life. I love you, Sancho panzón, forever and ever. Fly high and I hope I can hug you again and feel the weight of your head on mine when I wake up.” (Filed as: Maite Perroni is in mourning)

People send their support to Maite Perroni Among the first personalities to react to the news of Sancho’s death, twere her RBD colleagues, Anahí and Dulce María. While the latter limited herself to sharing several emojis, Anahí said: “I love you. I hug you very tight. Celebrate all the moments that remain in your heart.” Venezuelan actress Marjorie de Sousa, who was recently harshly criticized for wearing a low-cut dress to sing at the Virgin of Guadalupe, commented the following: “Oh, my girl, I’m so sorry, I understand you perfectly. Beautiful souls that come to us to make us happy and show us true love, they will love you infinitely and take care of you” (CLICK TO SEE MAITE PERRONI SAYING GOODBYE TO SANCHO HERE)