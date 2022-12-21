Chayanne’s daughter appeared on social media.

Is she more attractive than her brother Lorenzo?

Chayanne finally confirms suspicions in a photo. Chayanne has always kept his personal life private. The legendary singer’s career was recently honored at the Latin Billboard Awards. However, his children Lorenzo and Isadora have shared several posts in which the family is seen enjoying intimate moments and now suspicions have been confirmed. Although Lorenzo Figueroa is the most active of Chayanne’s children on social media, and is breaking hearts with the charisma he inherited from his father, his sister Isadora is not far behind. Recently she shared some photographs of a rather significant moment. Chayanne had an emotional moment with his daughter Isadora Isadora Figueroa shared a series of graduation photographs on Instagram. Naturally her beautiful family was there to share the moment with her. Her parents looked very proud of her on such a special day. “Family, without them, nothing,” she wrote in the series of photographs where Isadora can be seen in an ivory dress with a sheer skirt, holding her diploma. She was also wearing a cap and gown, along with her father Chayanne, her mother Marilisa Maronesse and her brother Lorenzo.

Suspicions about the Puerto Rican singer’s daughter are confirmed When Lorenzo Figueroa was accused of having inherited the charm and sex appeal of his father Chayanne, little was said about how physically similar Isadora is to the Provócame singer. Now, thanks to her graduation photos, we can see she also looks just like him. The charismatic smile, the nose, even down to her eye color, Isadora and her father Chayanne look alike as they pose together for a photograph celebrating her graduation.

Is Chayanne identical to his daughter? People immediately began to congratulate Isadora: “I imagine arriving at someone’s graduation and one of the daddies being Chayanne. I’d go crazy.” “Our sister graduated from Latin American high school.” “I only ask GOD not to die without having the honor of giving your beloved father a kiss on the forehead.” “What a handsome dad you have.” “Many congratulations to the graduate.” And other people commented: “I can’t love your dad so much.” “Chayanne is like wine.” “Those parents are so proud, congratulations.” “Chayanne, come back to your beautiful face please. You were so beautiful and charismatic.” “Congratulations and doubly because valuing the family comes first and that is clear to you.” “What a beautiful family, I wish you a world of happiness that you already have.”

Will Isadora follow in the footsteps of her famous father? While Lorenzo is a businessman and works in the entertainment industry, his sister Isadora has shown talent that makes it quite clear she is Chayanne’s daughter. A short time ago she showed off her beautiful voice singing No Hay Nadie Más by Sebastián Yatra, so she could surprise us starting a career in the world of music. According to Hola, Chayanne’s daughter also recorded a video or her version of the iconic Let It Be by the Beatles. That led to thousands of questions about whether she would ever sing something by her father or, better yet, would she be willing to do a duet with him. Some images in this note come from the following video.