Argentine adult film director Victor Maytland dies
Sad news in the world of Hispanic cinema. Argentine adult film director Víctor Maytland has died. "A pioneer left," social media users say.
“I can’t believe he died.” During Day of the Dead in Mexico, news began circulating that adult film director, Víctor Maytland, originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina, had passed away. His real name was Roberto Sena. Upon hearing this news, social media users dedicated emotional farewell messages to him.
“A pioneer left.” “I can’t believe he died.” “Before him there was nothing.” “I just found out about the death of Victor Maytland, an Argentine porn director with whom I had the pleasure of talking a few times, it is sad news, he was a pioneer in the genre and managed to make a name for himself in the industry,” are just some messages.
How did Roberto Sena, better known as Víctor Maytland, die?
After being diagnosed with a brain tumor, as well as the CVA (cerebrovascular accident) he had last year, director Víctor Maytland was hospitalized in Villa Santa Rita in Buenos Aires, Argentina. There, despite efforts of the doctors, they could not save his life. He was 75 years old.
People close to Roberto Sena revealed to Teleshow that the artist had not recognized anyone for three months: “The news is very hard. Victor was a brilliant person and we worked together for a long time. He died surrounded by friends, relatives and loved ones,” said actress Lorena Mexy, who was involved in some of his productions.
Who was Victor Maytland?
According to Infobae, Víctor Maytland first began working in traditional cinema. He was part of the Grupo Cine Liberación in addition to working with Pino Solana and collaborating with Armando Bo. to He also worked on the television programs Calabromas and Feliz Domingo, among others.
“In the beginning it was a bit hard. Especially because my teenage daughters had boyfriends, and they were afraid of what the families of the boyfriends were going to say. When everyone began to realize that in porn cinema… there is nothing strange, they began to accept it,” he said in interviews smiling about his arrival in the world of adult cinema.
Maytland made more than 150 adult films
Víctor Maytland made his adult film debut in 1989 with a film called Las tortugas mutantes pinjas, a clear reference to a film that was a success a few months later: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. After this experience, the director would work on more than 150 porn projects.
Enjoying a dream, Cat Trap, Kidnapping exxxpress and Hot tents, among many others, are part of his filmography. He also worked on Sex Expedition, a 2001 reality show that had 16 participants and was broadcast on an adult cable channel, according to Gente (Filed as: Adult film director, Víctor Maytland, dies)
“I did not become a millionaire, but I earned interesting money”
Víctor Maytland had said in an interview that, with the arrival of the internet no one could make ‘plata’ (money) doing porn… In this same interview, he said that, although he had not become a millionaire, he had earned ‘interesting money ‘. “What Argentine wants to put down a peso to watch porn…? I did everything possible and people don’t want to pay. You cannot change the habit of those who watch it daily.”
The National Institute of Film and Audiovisual Arts mourned the death of the filmmaker on social media: “The INCAA says goodbye to Víctor Maytland, the iconic director and producer of national porn cinema. The news of his death, at 75 years of age, was released yesterday through the networks by Hernán Panessi, author of Porno Argento.”