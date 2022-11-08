Argentine adult film director Victor Maytland dies

Sad news in the world of Hispanic cinema.

Argentine adult film director Víctor Maytland has died.

“A pioneer left,” social media users say.

“I can’t believe he died.” During Day of the Dead in Mexico, news began circulating that adult film director, Víctor Maytland, originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina, had passed away. His real name was Roberto Sena. Upon hearing this news, social media users dedicated emotional farewell messages to him.

“A pioneer left.” “I can’t believe he died.” “Before him there was nothing.” “I just found out about the death of Victor Maytland, an Argentine porn director with whom I had the pleasure of talking a few times, it is sad news, he was a pioneer in the genre and managed to make a name for himself in the industry,” are just some messages.

How did Roberto Sena, better known as Víctor Maytland, die?

After being diagnosed with a brain tumor, as well as the CVA (cerebrovascular accident) he had last year, director Víctor Maytland was hospitalized in Villa Santa Rita in Buenos Aires, Argentina. There, despite efforts of the doctors, they could not save his life. He was 75 years old.

People close to Roberto Sena revealed to Teleshow that the artist had not recognized anyone for three months: “The news is very hard. Victor was a brilliant person and we worked together for a long time. He died surrounded by friends, relatives and loved ones,” said actress Lorena Mexy, who was involved in some of his productions.