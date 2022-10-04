Actress Sacheen Littlefeather dies at 75

The entertainment world is mourning again.

Native American actress Sacheen Littlefeather has died

The also activist rejected the Oscar for Best Actor on behalf of Marlon Brando in 1973. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the passing of Native American actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather on social media. She rose to fame in 1973 when she rejected the Oscar for Best Actor on behalf of Marlon Brando for his portrayal of Vito Corleone in the film The Godfather. "Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American civil rights activist who rejected Marlon Brando's 1973 Academy Award for Best Actor, Dies at 75," tweeted CNN. The artist reported on Facebook last January that she had metastatic breast cancer. Rest in peace Sacheen Littlefeather Born under the name Marie Louise Cruz on November 14, 1946 in Salinas, California, Sacheen Littlefeather, in addition to being an actress, was an activist for the civil rights of indigenous peoples. She was part Apache, Yaqui, and Pueblo on her father's side, while on her mother's side she was of French, German, and Dutch descent. Some of the films she appeared in were: Il consigliori, The Laughing Policeman and Freebie and the Bean (in both her appearance was not credited), The Trial of Billy Jack, Johnny Firecloud, Winterhawk and Shoot the Sun Down. In 2009, she appeared what would be her last film, Reel Injun, which also stars Adam Beach, R. Michael David and Clint Eastwood

Her appearance at the Oscars After the name of Marlon Brando was announced as the winner of the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance as Vito Corleone in The Godfather, all those attending the 1973 Academy Awards were shocked when the actress took the stage in his place to reject this award and offer a short but forceful speech, which was later found to be improvised. After introducing herself, the activist mentioned that she was an Apache and president of the National Committee for the Affirmative Image of Native Americans: "I am representing Marlon Brando tonight. The reasons for this are the treatment that the film industry gives to American Indians today, the reruns of movies on television and also the recent events at Wounded Knee." (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)

Sacheen Littlefeather felt abandoned by Marlon Brando What few know is that after this speech, actress Sacheen Littlefeather was placed on a blacklist by the Hollywood industry, so her job offers were fewer and fewer. Worst of all, she felt that Marlon Brando had abandoned her even though she heeded his words and refused the Oscar on his behalf. In a documentary that premiered just last year, called Sacheen: Breaking the Silence, which is available on YouTube, the activist stated that she was ostracized everywhere she turned: "No one listened to my story or gave me the opportunity to work"

Things almost got out of control after Sacheen Littlefeather's speech In this same documentary, the actress Sacheen Littlefeather revealed that after giving her speech at the Oscars ceremony she found out that six security guards had to restrain actor and director John Wayne, who wanted to drag her off stage. Fortunately, nothing happened. Finding only closed doors in the world of cinema, in 1979 she co-founded the National Registry of American Indian Performing Arts, where she helped several actors join the production of Dances with Wolves. She also worked with Mother Teresa helping AIDS patients, not to mention founding the American Indian AIDS Institute in San Francisco, California