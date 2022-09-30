Journalist Katie Couric reveals she has breast cancer

Journalist Katie Couric lost her first husband to cancer.

“I ask all women to have annual mammograms to prevent this disease.”

She broke the news on Instagram and in an essay on her website.

American journalist and TV host Katie Couric revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in a moving personal essay. The 65-year-old opened up about the diagnostic process and urged her readers to get regular mammograms.

A routine mammogram revealed an abnormality in her breast that required further examination. After a biopsy, she discovered it was breast cancer. Couric lost her first husband many years ago to colon cancer. She also wrote about her family’s history of cancer.

Katie Couric reveals her breast cancer diagnosis

“Please get your annual mammogram,” Couric wrote in an essay on her website. “ I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer. But just as importantly, please find out if you need additional screening.” Couric wrote about her family’s history of cancer (her mother had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and her father had prostate cancer) and how that led her to think, “Why would I be spared? My reaction went from “Why me?” to “Why not me?’”

“I was in the middle of an open office, so I walked to a corner and spoke quietly, my mouth unable to keep up with the questions spinning in my head. ‘What does this mean? Will I need a mastectomy? Will I need chemo? What will the next weeks, months, even years look like? What will the next few weeks, months and even years look like?’”