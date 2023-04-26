Kenya cult death toll rises! 73 bodies found in starvation cult mass graves

Kenya starvation cult death toll continues to rise.

More bodies found in mass graves on church property.

Pastor Paul Makenzi is in police custody.

HORROR! Kenyan police revealed more terrifying details after the discovery of mass graves near the church where, initially, four deaths were reported. Pastor David Makenzi is accused of convincing his followers to fast to death in order to meet Jesus.

At first, the pastor was accused of four deaths and a former member of the church said that more people had died. Following the complaint, authorities discovered around 21 bodies on his property. As they continue to search, that number has increased to 73.

73 BODIES FOUND SO FAR AT KENYA STARVATION CULT

Again, the Kenyan police reported that they found more bodies on the property of pastor Paul Makenzi. They say homicide investigators found more bodies buried in mass graves.

According to The Associated Press, the total death toll is now reported to be 73, with 26 new bodies exhumed on Monday, Malindi sub-county police chief John Kemboi said. He also stated that the investigators received reinforcements and were able to cover more ground.