Pastor with alleged superpowers goes viral on TikTok

A religious leader claims to have superpowers.

A video of him goes viral on TikTok.

Is it real or is it simply a hoax?

There was much talk about a pastor who asked his parishioners to pay him before he would continue his service. Now there is talk of a pastor who supposedly has superpowers that have shocked everyone present.

A video where a pastor demonstrates to his church that he has a true connection with God that allows him to make people levitate is exploding online.

The rise of TikTok

When the pandemic hit and the world was in quarantine, TikTok really took off as way for people to pass the time. Now the platform is a source of entertainment.

Many people demonstrate their talent on TikTok, from incredible makeup, to driving, or any other interesting skill that grabs attention.