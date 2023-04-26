Pastor with alleged superpowers goes viral on TikTok
A pastor claims to have superpowers. A video of him goes viral on TikTok. Is it real or is it simply a hoax?
There was much talk about a pastor who asked his parishioners to pay him before he would continue his service. Now there is talk of a pastor who supposedly has superpowers that have shocked everyone present.
A video where a pastor demonstrates to his church that he has a true connection with God that allows him to make people levitate is exploding online.
The rise of TikTok
When the pandemic hit and the world was in quarantine, TikTok really took off as way for people to pass the time. Now the platform is a source of entertainment.
Many people demonstrate their talent on TikTok, from incredible makeup, to driving, or any other interesting skill that grabs attention.
A pastor with superpowers
However, not everyone likes what they see and there is a lot of strange content on TikTok. For instance, a pastor who recently went viral for saying he has superpowers.
“Dr. Strange had competition.” The reactions to his video were epic as some were impressed while others were convinced it was fake. The only clear thing is that his assistants looked totally surprised.
Pastor says he can make people levitate
The video shows how a man approaches the religious leader who puts his hands out. Then the man jumps. The audience immediately applauds.
After giving this demonstration, the religious leader thanks those present with a gesture and continues to demonstrate his powers by forcing the same man to turn.
Is it fake?
Like last demonstrations, the same man tries to move closer and the pastor gestures and he falls to the ground. Of course, the parishioners applauded this supposed miracle. “It looks like a science fiction movie from the 70s,” someone commented.
Finally, thee religious leader pretended to create a line on the ground and when the man who approached, he tripped and fell to the ground. Many still didn’t believe it, “Steven Spielberg is nothing.”