Trump culpa a Biden por el alto precio de huevos en EE.UU.

President Trump: «Joe Biden especially let the price of eggs get out of control. The egg price is out of control. And we’re working hard to get it back down.»

Democrats: *Scream in denial*

FACT CHECK: The Biden regime did indeed order millions of chickens to be killed, which… pic.twitter.com/SaVRW8NV3k

— George (@BehizyTweets) March 5, 2025