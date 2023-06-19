5 YouTubers killed a child in Italy while filming a daredevil challenge

YouTubers killed a child in Italy while filming a daredevil challenge.

A 5-year-old was killed when they hit the car he was riding in.

The child’s relatives are hospitalized. Five Italian YouTubers driving a Lamborghini at high speed, were involved in a fatal accident in Rome. A five-year-old boy was killed, his three-year-old sister was injured and his mother is in shock. The driver of the Lamborghini tested positive for drugs and is being investigated for manslaughter. The YouTubers are part of a group called The Borderline, with numerous followers on social media, that often organizes online challenges. YouTubers killed a child in Italy while filming a daredevil challenge The legality of the Lamborghini rental is in question and police are investigating whether they were recording a video before the accident. The five-year-old boy died before reaching the hospital. His 35-year-old mother and three-year-old sister were injured. Some of the young drivers are part of a group of influencers called The Borderline who broadcast videos of their sports or recreational activities on social media. The group has more than 600,000 subscribers on YouTube, 260,000 followers on TikTok and 88,000 followers on Instagram.

They were filming a challenge The accident occurred when they were attempting a challenge that consisted of driving at high speed in the Italian capital and spending 50 hours straight in a vehicle. Unfortunately, they caused a tragedy. Two hours before the accident, one of the passengers in the Lamborghini shared a video to TikTok where he made fun of other drivers: “This woman in the smart car, what is she doing? Hello, love, your car costs 300 euros used. Mine costs a billion, it’s worth as much as Amazon.»

Will they be punished? Matteo Salvini, Minister of Italian transport, said on Facebook that he could «propose and approve a new highway code… but in the face of obvious stupidity, which turns into tragedy, we can do nothing.» According to Atomix, the prosecutor in charge of the investigation into the accident did not respond to a request for information. The prosecution is investigating Di Pietro, driver of the Lamborghini for homicide and aggravated injuries.

Witnesses speak out “I was at home when I heard a terrible crash and I went out. In a matter of minutes many people came and there was a boy giving first aid to the child, trying to give him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. I couldn’t get any closer because it was a horrifying scene,» said Lucía, a 50-year-old woman who lives a few feet from where the accident occurred, according to infobae. «I have lived here for 45 years, the car came from a street where there is not much visibility,» she told the media. “From what some neighbors have told me, those in the vehicle tried to overtake a car, they were going at high speed and collided with the car of the lady who was waiting at the door of the nursery. It’s amazing, I still can’t believe it.»