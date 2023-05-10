Leaked video of the fiery car accident that killed singer Carlos Parra
Leaked video of the fiery car accident that killed Carlos Parra circulates. He was the lead singer of Los Parras. Fans are upset by the shocking images.
Video of the fiery car accident that killed regional Mexican singer Carlos Parra, is circulating online. The shocking images are upsetting his fans, according to El Heraldo de Mexico.
On Saturday, May 6, Parra and his bandmates were in an accident on their way to a birthday celebration in Mexico. Everyone else in the car was unhurt.
CARLOS PARRA’S RISE TO SUCCESS
Little by little Carlos Parra was making his way in the music industry. Big stars like Grupo Firme and Eduin Caz offered their condolences to his family on social media. His fans also expressed their sadness at his passing.
He had recently gotten engaged to Lillian Griego, a well-known influencer. They were planning to get married and they were one of the most beloved couples both on social media and in the music world.
IMAGES OF THE FIERY CRASH
Images that allegedly show the aftermath of the accident began to circulate on Twitter. A man who was in his vehicle recorded images of a car that was on fire on the highway and it is said to be the one in which the singer was traveling with his bandmates.
The vehicle is consumed by flames and the man recording says: “People be very careful, unfortunately this is happening, a car is burning.”
“HIS MOTHER WITNESSED THE ACCIDENT”
According to El Gráfico, Parra was traveling with his friends César and Christian. They were driving from Phoenix, Arizona to Sonora, Mexico on their way to a birthday celebration. Sadly, they never made it.
Influencer Jacqueline Martínez said: “They were going from Phoenix to celebrate Christian’s birthday in Sonora, along with his family. They were in two cars and the brothers were in one of their cars and they had a terrible accident. The most unfortunate thing is that his mother witnessed the accident, according to what I was told.”
HE WAS ENGAGED
Carlos Parra was just 26 years old and in February he asked Lillian Griego to marry him. He was born on January 23, 1997 in Phoenix, Arizona. They shared an engagement photo on social media.
They were one of the most popular couples on social media. Everyone agreed that they made a beautiful couple and the news of their engagement made everyone very happy.