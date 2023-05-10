Leaked video of the fiery car accident that killed singer Carlos Parra

Leaked video of the fiery car accident that killed Carlos Parra circulates.

He was the lead singer of Los Parras.

Fans are upset by the shocking images.

Video of the fiery car accident that killed regional Mexican singer Carlos Parra, is circulating online. The shocking images are upsetting his fans, according to El Heraldo de Mexico.

On Saturday, May 6, Parra and his bandmates were in an accident on their way to a birthday celebration in Mexico. Everyone else in the car was unhurt.

CARLOS PARRA’S RISE TO SUCCESS

Little by little Carlos Parra was making his way in the music industry. Big stars like Grupo Firme and Eduin Caz offered their condolences to his family on social media. His fans also expressed their sadness at his passing.

He had recently gotten engaged to Lillian Griego, a well-known influencer. They were planning to get married and they were one of the most beloved couples both on social media and in the music world.