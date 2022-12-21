The murders of actor Andrés Tirado, his brother, musician Jorge Enrique and their uncle, shook Mexico.

Police now have three suspects in custody.

They all lived in the same house.

The tragedy of the murders of 27-year-old actor Andrés Tirado, his brother, 35-year-old musician Jorge Enrique, and their uncle José González, shook Mexico. Their bodies were discovered two days after they were reported missing. They were found with their hands and feet bound, and tape wrapped around their heads… now we know who the murderers were and why the men were killed.

Nación points to the fact that police in Mexico City, where everything happened in the Roma Norte neighborhood, had interrogated three people when they were investigating the disappearance of Andrés Tirado and his brother and uncle. Those witnesses are now the suspects in the chilling case.

Andrés Tirado, his brother and their uncle were murdered

The chilling thing about the case is that the alleged murderers of 27-year-old actor Andrés Tirado, his 35-year-old brother Jorge Enrique and their uncle, José, apparently did it because of a property dispute involving the house where their bodies were found. The six suspects in the case also lived there.

The house where the bodies of the young men and their uncle, who had disappeared on December 16, were found is located at 113 Medellín street in the Roma Norte neighborhood, in the Cuahutémoc mayor’s office of Mexico City…