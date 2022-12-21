The shocking reason why Andrés and Jorge Tirado were murdered along with their uncle (PHOTOS)
The tragedy of the murders of 27-year-old actor Andrés Tirado, his brother, 35-year-old musician Jorge Enrique, and their uncle José González, shook Mexico. Their bodies were discovered two days after they were reported missing. They were found with their hands and feet bound, and tape wrapped around their heads… now we know who the murderers were and why the men were killed.
Nación points to the fact that police in Mexico City, where everything happened in the Roma Norte neighborhood, had interrogated three people when they were investigating the disappearance of Andrés Tirado and his brother and uncle. Those witnesses are now the suspects in the chilling case.
Andrés Tirado, his brother and their uncle were murdered
The chilling thing about the case is that the alleged murderers of 27-year-old actor Andrés Tirado, his 35-year-old brother Jorge Enrique and their uncle, José, apparently did it because of a property dispute involving the house where their bodies were found. The six suspects in the case also lived there.
The house where the bodies of the young men and their uncle, who had disappeared on December 16, were found is located at 113 Medellín street in the Roma Norte neighborhood, in the Cuahutémoc mayor’s office of Mexico City…
The murderers practically gave themselves away!
Mrs. Blanca Hilda ‘N’ was the mastermind, helped by her daughter Sally Mechaella ‘N’ and her son-in-law Azuher ‘N’, who also lived in the same house as the victims. However the property was divided into two parts, an upstairs and downstairs.
When the young men and their uncle disappeared, the authorities questioned the suspects and their statements raised alarm bells because they apparently contradicted themselves on more than one occasion.
They killed Andrés Tirado, his brother and uncle because of a dispute over a house
The police reported that Blanca Hilda, her daughter and son-in-law had allowed those responsible for killing Andrés, Jorge Enrique and José to enter the home armed. There, they tied the men’s hands and feet, put tape around their heads and kidnapped them for two days before killing them.
Apparently the house was in dispute because the owner, who was a partner of Blanca Hilda ‘N’, had died. She was claiming the property but Mr. José González and his wife — uncle and aunt of Andrés Tirado and his brother Jorge Enrique — were also claiming the house.
The suspects lived in the house where the murders happened
The Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, spoke out about the heinous crime and said on Twitter: “Yesterday I was in contact with family and friends of the Tirado brothers. We regret and condemn the facts. There are people detained and in the course of the morning the @FiscaliaCDMX will be reporting on the progress of this painful homicide,” she said.
The alleged murderers of the Tirado brothers and their uncle José González have already been handed over to the Public Ministry of the Prosecutor’s Office as thousands of people cry out for justice. The public is devastated that the young men’s lives were cut short.