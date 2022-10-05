Who was Neal Currey, the Army Ranger who killed himself at 42?

Who was Neal Currey?

How did he become a popular influencer in the US?

He joined the army at a young age.

After a person passes away, questions about the public figure’s life begin to pop up. This is what happened regarding an army ranger who recently took his own life.

Sports Keeda provided details about the army ranger named Neal Currey. Apart from being in the army he was also known for being a gun influencer. He took his own life at 42.

Ranger Neal Currey dies

His wife, Casey Nichelle Currey, confirmed the tragic news in a Facebook post, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our treasured Neal Currey passed away on September 10, 2022. To know Neal was to love him. We have lost a wonderful husband, father, son, brother and friend. We will never be the same without Neal in our lives.” she wrote.

"At this time, funeral arrangements are being determined and will be communicated soon. Until then, we welcome your prayers and ask that you use this time to reflect on the memories. We miss him dearly, and know that this loss is deeply felt by many," Neal Currey's wife concluded.