Who was Neal Currey, the Army Ranger who killed himself at 42?

After a person passes away, questions about the public figure’s life begin to pop up. This is what happened regarding an army ranger who recently took his own life.
Sports Keeda provided details about the army ranger named Neal Currey. Apart from being in the army he was also known for being a gun influencer. He took his own life at 42.
Ranger Neal Currey dies
His wife, Casey Nichelle Currey, confirmed the tragic news in a Facebook post, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our treasured Neal Currey passed away on September 10, 2022. To know Neal was to love him. We have lost a wonderful husband, father, son, brother and friend. We will never be the same without Neal in our lives.” she wrote.
"At this time, funeral arrangements are being determined and will be communicated soon. Until then, we welcome your prayers and ask that you use this time to reflect on the memories. We miss him dearly, and know that this loss is deeply felt by many," Neal Currey's wife concluded.
Who was Neal Currey?
But who was Neal Currey? He was well known for being the founder of Ready Gunner, one of the nation’s most famous full-service gun shops, putting him in a highly regarded position for achieving great success within the firearms industry.
Neal's grandfather built a whitewater guide service business in the fifties, creating wooden rafts to navigate the San Juan River in southern Utah. Neal's father continued the family business.
Neal Currey joined the Army at age 24
On several occasions Neal helped his father with the business being part of the river adventures, before he joined the army at 24. By then the popular firearms influencer had already traveled to various continents.
According to Sports Keeda, Neal Currey said he first rowed in luggage boats at 14, worked in the family business for 10 years and then joined the army. He later became one of the rangers arriving at the 2nd battalion and joined a three-week course at the 75th Regiment's Pre-Ranger Course.