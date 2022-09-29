Influencer Karla Pardini’s last post before she was murdered

Karla Pardini was brutally shot to death.

The influencer posted one last TikTok video before her murder.

Authorities investigate the crime as a femicide.

The last TikTok video that the influencer Karla Pardini posted just hours before being killed caused a stir and left the impression that some people didn’t like her. Was she killed out of revenge?

On Tuesday, September 20, the popular Mexican TikToker Karla Pardini, 21, was brutally shot to death, after receiving a suspicious phone call that caused her to her leave her home in the Tierra Blanca neighborhood of Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico.

Influencer Karla Pardini’s last post before being murdered

The young influencer, identified by the authorities as Karla María “N”, 21 years old, was the victim of a direct attack between Catedrático and Ignacio López Rayón streets, on the border of the Tierra Blanca neighborhood and the luxurious Paseo Alameda subdivision, of the Tres Río urban development, in Culiacán.

Following her brutal murder, a series of chilling details have emerged. For example, the last video that Pardini posted on TikTok before she was killed and a mysterious call that her mother said she received from her just before she left the house.