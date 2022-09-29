Influencer Karla Pardini’s last post before she was murdered
Karla Pardini was brutally shot to death. The influencer posted one last TikTok video before her murder.
- Karla Pardini was brutally shot to death.
- The influencer posted one last TikTok video before her murder.
- Authorities investigate the crime as a femicide.
The last TikTok video that the influencer Karla Pardini posted just hours before being killed caused a stir and left the impression that some people didn’t like her. Was she killed out of revenge?
On Tuesday, September 20, the popular Mexican TikToker Karla Pardini, 21, was brutally shot to death, after receiving a suspicious phone call that caused her to her leave her home in the Tierra Blanca neighborhood of Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico.
Influencer Karla Pardini’s last post before being murdered
The young influencer, identified by the authorities as Karla María “N”, 21 years old, was the victim of a direct attack between Catedrático and Ignacio López Rayón streets, on the border of the Tierra Blanca neighborhood and the luxurious Paseo Alameda subdivision, of the Tres Río urban development, in Culiacán.
Following her brutal murder, a series of chilling details have emerged. For example, the last video that Pardini posted on TikTok before she was killed and a mysterious call that her mother said she received from her just before she left the house.
I don’t care if you don’t like me
In the TikTok video, the carefully made-up Mexican influencer appears wearing a tight black dress and a cropped white jacket. She’s walking with a determined and somewhat haughty attitude. In addition, she added text that read: “When people tell me ‘I don’t like you’…”.
Then the influencer responds in a mocking tone: “I answer right away ‘I hope you like me even less.'” The TikTok video is powerful, and made people wonder if there was someone who was out to get her.. SEE KARLA PARDINI’S LAST TIKTOK HERE.
Femicide investigation
On the other hand, Karla María’s mother informed the Mexican authorities that the crime occurred just after the young woman received a phone call. She then left her residence and headed outside where she was shot to death, El universal reported.
“According to the information provided by her mother, she received a call, went outside and that was where the attack occurred,” confirmed Sara Bruna Quiñonez, Sinaloa prosecutor. The authorities are investigating the murder of Karla Pardini as femicide.
Who was Karla Pardini?
According to the authorities, the death of Karla María “N” is the 14th recorded femicide in Sinaloa so far in 2022. The young woman’s family had her buried in the Jardines del Humaya pantheon in Culiacán for burial.
Karla Pardini was a 21-year-old, famous for the content she created on social networks. She was especially known for the videos where she talked about fashion and clothing, although she also performed some humorous and trendy dances. She had more than 70,00 followers on TikTok.