Who shot Bessy Ayala to death? Police ask for information

Bessy Ayala was shot to death in her apartment in Houston, Texas.

She was found by one of her brothers.

Her car disappeared from the housing complex after her murder.

Mother of four Bessy Ayala was shot to death and authorities in Houston, Texas, have yet to arrest the person responsible for the brutal crime. Ayala, 39, was found by her brother in her apartment when he went to visit her in the Hispanic neighborhood of Spring Branch.

According to the case report, consulted by MundoNow, on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 8:30 p.m., a Hispanic man called 911 to request urgent help for his sister Bessy Carolina Ayala who had been shot and was badly injured.

Who shot Bessy Ayala to death?

Several officers went to the Providence At Memorial housing complex at 1370 Afton Street, near the corner of Westview Drive. The officers entered one of the apartments where they found the Hispanic woman already deceased.

Detectives from the Homicide Division of the Houston Police Department (HPD) went to the scene where Bessy Ayala was killed. The first thing detectives discovered was that the woman’s car was no longer in the complex parking lot.