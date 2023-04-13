Who shot Bessy Ayala to death? Police ask for information
Bessy Ayala was shot to death in her apartment in Houston, Texas. She was found by one of her brothers. Her car disappeared after her murder.
- Bessy Ayala was shot to death in her apartment in Houston, Texas.
- She was found by one of her brothers.
- Her car disappeared from the housing complex after her murder.
Mother of four Bessy Ayala was shot to death and authorities in Houston, Texas, have yet to arrest the person responsible for the brutal crime. Ayala, 39, was found by her brother in her apartment when he went to visit her in the Hispanic neighborhood of Spring Branch.
According to the case report, consulted by MundoNow, on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 8:30 p.m., a Hispanic man called 911 to request urgent help for his sister Bessy Carolina Ayala who had been shot and was badly injured.
Who shot Bessy Ayala to death?
Several officers went to the Providence At Memorial housing complex at 1370 Afton Street, near the corner of Westview Drive. The officers entered one of the apartments where they found the Hispanic woman already deceased.
Detectives from the Homicide Division of the Houston Police Department (HPD) went to the scene where Bessy Ayala was killed. The first thing detectives discovered was that the woman’s car was no longer in the complex parking lot.
Several neighbors reported hearing shots
Bessy Ayala’s brother told HPD detectives that he went to visit his sister that night because he couldn’t reach her on the phone. Concerned about her well-being, he went to the apartment and found that the door was open. He discovered her badly injured and called the authorities.
Forensic analysis determined that someone had forced their way into Ayala’s apartment. Other neighbors told the homicide detectives that they heard gunshots around 8:00 or 9:00 in the morning that Sunday.
Police ask for help to solve the brutal crime
At the time of writing this article, HPD detectives are reviewing security footage from the apartment complex in the hope that it will reveal images of Bessy Ayala’s killer. The case documents do not detail where the woman’s four children were when she was killed.
Police ask the Hispanic community to come forward with any reliable information about the identity and whereabouts of Bessy Ayala’s killer. They can contact their office at 713.308.3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713.222.8477. All tips will remain anonymous.
“Our Bessy left this world too soon”
Bessy Ayala’s friend, Abril Richardson-Cruz, started a GoFundMe campaign asking the community for help so her family can cover funeral expenses. “Our Bessy left this world too soon and the family is heartbroken,” wrote Abril Richardson-Cruz.
“Right now her family can’t think straight and unfortunately they are going to have to find a way to put Bessy to rest. As we all know, these expenses are high and they always arrive when they are least expected,” she wrote in the Bessy Ayala GoFundMe.