Who is Pee Wee, the singer who is rumored to have married his manager?

Who is Pee Wee?

Find out how the singer achieved fame.

The controversy surrounding the former member of Los Kumbia Kings. Who is Pee Wee? The entertainment world has countless secrets, one of them was allegedly uncovered recently and has created a stir on social media. It was rumored that a former member of Los Kumbia Kings had come out of the closet and was married to his manager. After this came to light, many questions have arisen around the singer. We’re talking about Pee Wee, who is known for his great hits, such as Sabes a chocolate and Mi dulce niña, with Los Kumbia Kings who paid tribute to Selena Quintanilla. Who is Irvin Salinas Martinez, better known as Pee Wee? His given name is Irvin Salinas Martínez but within the music industry he is better known as Pee Wee. According to Buena Música, he is a Mexican-American artist who is dedicated to different musical genres, among them ballad, pop and of course cumbia. Pee Wee was born in Othello, Washington, in the US, on December 8, 1988. He is also Mexican and he moved to McAllen, Texas with his mother at the age of 13. There he began washing cars and later became part of the Kumbia Kings.

How Pee Wee started his music career Irvin Salinas Martínez has two siblings, Simón and Lizzy. He lived most of his childhood in Othello but his destiny would change when he moved to McAllen Texas at the age of 13. That was where he met Abraham Quintanilla, brother of the deceased Selena, who invited him to a casting for one of his videos. Pee Wee's talent impacted Selena Quintanilla's brother, so he decided to make him part of that great project. He debuted with the song Sabes a chocolate, which was a hit and earned him a permanent stay in the group. It was not until 2018 that the singer decided to go solo.

Pee Wee’s current controversy It was then that he began working alongside the 47-year-old producer Pepe Rincón, who he is now rumored to be married to. According to TV y Notas, the relationship between Pee Wee and his manager began in 2014 and they were supposedly married in 2019. Allegedly, a source close to the singer was the one who confirmed the news to Tv y Notas: “Pee Wee has been married for three years!” the couple’s friend began by revealing. “When he launched as a solo singer and came to PR Management (his husband’s agency), one of the most recognized in Mexico, to represent him. It was there that their relationship began, although at first it was merely professional.”

Supposedly Pee Wee has been married to his manager for 3 years After the magazine published the story, Pepe Rincón himself spoke out. "What is being publicly said is a complete defamation. They messed with a lawyer. I'm a lawyer so we are obviously going to take action, I don't want to go into more detail because there is a legal team, American and Mexican, we're going in two ways," Pepe told Ventaneando. "There are no games with me, I am an extremely serious person, I'm an extremely honorable person and I will go to the last consequences. I'm going to repeat that to you because defamation is not, not with me," the renowned music producer added. With information from La Razon, TV y Notas, and Buena Musica.