A photograph of the young singer shows him with another man. The show business world is full of surprises. Sometimes celebrities prefer to keep their lives very private, but recently it’s been discovered that one of the most acclaimed singers of the early 2000s is allegedly married to another man. The popular singer was a member of the renowned group Los Kumbia Kings. Pee Wee eventually pursued a successful solo career. Now, one of the most personal and intimate moments of the Mi dulce niña singer has come to light. Former Los Kumbia Kings singer’s secret comes out Everything was revealed by Tv y Notas. According to the source, 33-year-old Pee Wee has been married to his manager for three years, something the singer has kept to himself. According to the outlet, their relationship began in 2014. Irvin Salinas Martínez, better known as Pee Wee, apparently married his manager 47-year-old Pepe Rincón in 2019, according to a source close to the singer.

Has Pee Wee been married to his manager for three years? In an interview with a friend of the happy couple on TV y Notas, it was revealed that the former member of Los Kumbia Kings and his manager Pepe Rincón currently live in McAllen, Texas. There they are out of the public eye and can enjoy their relationship in peace. "Pee Wee has been married for three years!" The couple's friend began, revealing, "Yes, they had a very beautiful love story, in fact, they met in 2014, when Pee Wee was launching as a solo singer and came to PR Management (his husband's agency) and one of the most recognized in Mexico, to represent him. It was there that their relationship began, although at first it was merely professional," the source told TV y Notas.

A source close to the happy couple gave details of their alleged romance He later revealed when the relationship between the singer and his manager started, "I think they always liked each other, although Pepe had a partner, so there was no indication of anything, until five years after they met," said the friend of the happy couple. After that, he revealed which of the two had made the first move, "The one who took the plunge was Pee Wee and he said that he had been attracted to Pepe for a long time, although he did not want to break their professional relationship. They began their relationship five years ago and they've managed to keep Pee Wee's career away from scandals."

They moved to McAllen, Texas to be away from the cameras and enjoy their marriage "They knew it was unwise for their relationship to go public, so they moved to McAllen, Texas. By mutual agreement they decided to be very prudent in public. They prefer to maintain Pee Wee's image as a pretty boy. If they lived in Mexico, the news that they are married would have already come out," said the close source who remained anonymous. He gave more details about that romance, "They were a couple for two years, and they've already been married for three. They get along very well and, well, as you can see, between the two of them they choose the singer's projects, and now they do it according to what is best for them. That is, at this moment he doesn't have such a need to work, that's right. They have the luxury of choosing which projects they will participate in."

Only relatives attended Pee Wee and Pepe Rincón's wedding He also shared that both men were quite discreet at the time of their marriage, ensuring that only their families were at the ceremony. "He has been traveling, since he was appearing in the 2000's Pop Tour, and doing few things, I tell you that they both choose their projects and the last thing was "¿Quién es la máscara?" Finally, he confirmed that Pepe Rincón's company is one of the most important in Mexico, but due to his personal life he moved to McAllen, Texas. With information from La Razón and Daily Motion.